Windy days Friday, subfreezing nights next week

Jan. 11—VALDOSTA — South Georgia's weather is expected to swing from windy storms Friday to subfreezing temperatures Tuesday, forecasters said.

A warm front moving through South Georgia Friday morning will bring severe thunderstorms and possible high winds to the area, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.

High temperatures are expected to range from 71 degrees in Valdosta to 69 degrees in Tifton, according to the weather service's forecast.

A cold front is expected to follow through from 7-8 p.m., bringing possible wind gusts as high as 60 mph, as well as hail and an isolated tornado or two, Bunker said.

"Not everyone will get (the high gusts)," said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. He said those winds would probably only be felt in the presence of isolated severe storms.

Low temperatures are expected to hit 41 degrees Friday night in Valdosta and 39 in Tifton.

Neither forecaster saw much rain coming out of Friday's storms, with Kines saying that, at most, one-half to one inch of rain would be possible in isolated spots.

The cold front will drag down a mass of cold, dry Canadian air behind it, Bunker said, setting the stage for South Georgia's coldest nights of the winter season so far Tuesday and Wednesday.

Valdosta can expect a low Tuesday night of 27 degrees, while Tifton can look forward to 26 degrees, the weather service forecast shows.

Average daytime highs for Valdosta at this time are in the upper 60s with average lows in the lower 30s, Kines said.

Wednesday is expected to be more of the same, with lows in the lower 20s, he said.

