Windy weather Wednesday in Lake Worth Beach closes access to swimmers, surfers

Blustery conditions and dangerous surf closed water access to swimmers and surfers on Wednesday in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

Frothy waves formed by winds from a low pressure system off the U.S. eastern seaboard pounded the shoreline this week. Tourists, snowbirds and locals took advantage of clear skies to sunbathe near the William O. Lockhart Pier in this coastal city.

Lake Worth Beach Ocean Rescue personnel posted signage that warned of strong currents in the waters. Water temperature was reported to be 71 degrees Fahrenheit.

Adam Kinnunen plays with his son Noah, both of New Hampshire, near the William O. Lockhart Pier on February 7, 2024, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

The forecast for central coastal Palm Beach County is for highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies with a less than 20 percent chance of rain through Sunday, according to the Weather Underground.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Lake Worth Beach closes water access to swimmers, surfers due to winds