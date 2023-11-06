A windy week ahead with chances of precipitation

TechCrunch

In the oversubscribed IPO of Mamaearth, Peak XV Partners has found its fourth 10x or greater return within the six months since separating from the Sequoia family. The venture fund is sitting on an 10x return on its investment in Mamaearth, according to an analysis of its IPO documents by TechCrunch. Mamaearth is Peak XV's 20th IPO in India and Southeast Asia, a figure that notably surpasses the IPO count of other venture firms in the regions by a substantial margin.