Windy weekend in store for Southern California

Although temperatures will hover around the high 70s to low 80s, we are still expecting to deal with high winds in Southern California this weekend.

The National Weather Service says gusts between 30 and 50 mph will be felt throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the San Luis Obispo County Coastal Hills.

The NWS adds that the high winds will have more of an impact over Los Angeles County on Saturday, before tapering off a bit through Sunday.

“Expect your temperatures to go up over the weekend and once we come out of the weekend, they will begin to fall,” KTLA Meteorologist Vera Jimenez said. “We could see rain next week, which is good because February is typically our wettest month.”

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the high 60s on Wednesday and then plummet to the high 50s on Thursday, which is expected to be the wettest day in Southern California.

While forecasters are unsure which areas will see the heaviest precipitation, valley and coastal areas could get between 1-2 inches of rain and as much as 2-4 inches in the foothills and mountains.

