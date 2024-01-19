Wine Bar coming to South Perry

Jan. 18—Within the last few decades, the South Perry District has grown into a destination for shoppers and diners from all over Spokane.

But for the past 10 years, a storefront in the heart of the area has remained empty.

Come in March, the location will be home to Pacific to Palouse, a wine and tapas bar.

"I think it's so cool to fill out the last spot in the neighborhood," co-owner Amber Park said. "And there's not a great wine spot area so that's what I want to bring to it."

Since 2019, she has been the sole owner of another wine shop, Wanderlust Delicato, in downtown Spokane.

The operation has done well and Park never envisioned opening another location — unless it was at the vacant Perry Street storefront.

"I don't need another business. I'm doing fine here. But I want that location," she said. "I'm just drawn to that spot."

For the past few years, Park drove past the location every week. She wanted to make sure she was the first to call when a, "For Lease" sign was posted on its front door.

Park will own the bar with her husband, John Park.

Located at 1020 S. Perry St., the wine bar will offer about 20 seats inside its intimate, 1,000-square-foot space, she said.

"I want Pacific to Palouse to feel like just another room in the customer's house," she said. "I want people to know we're fun, a little weird, and just down to earth people that anyone can come hang out with."

Patrons can choose from at least eight Washington wines to enjoy by the glass and other many other offerings sold by the bottle.

Food will include small plates with ingredients that are unique to the northwest.

"Think smoked salmon, Dungeness crab, lentils, Walla Walla onions, apples," she said. "It's all the delicacies, food and wine, from the Pacific Ocean to the fields of the Palouse."

Wine cocktails and mocktails will also be offered.

Park has planned a sauvignon blanc with fresh thyme, pear, and white cranberry juice. And a pinot grigio with fresh, muddled blueberries and lemonade.

The homey ambiance will be accomplished with a fireplace and refurbished furniture that Park has collected from second hand stores and garage sales.

"But the outside is going to be a real stunner," she said.

An outdoor patio will look to the adjacent Grant Park and wrap around the north wall of the building to offer additional seating in a narrow alleyway.

Past the the south wall of the winery will be Indicana, an incoming restaurant that will help fill the vacant storefront.

The Indian-Mexican restaurant will open in the spring according to co-owner Chip Overstreet. He said the patio will be feel cohesive with the wine bar.

"It will have divide, of course, but it will only be a waist-high fence so people visit with each other," Overstreet said. "They can look over and say, 'Hey, lets try it over there next week.'"

Overstreet and Park said their businesses will operate completely separate with no crossover of beverages or food.

But Overstreet is keeping his mind open.

"We'll have to consult with Amber — she knows her stuff," he said.

With his wife, Overstreet has taken classes at Wanderlust where he had witnessed Park's business savvy.

"We had a really good time there and it was clear she's the heart of the business," he said. "We're feel very fortunate to have the Perry Street spot and we're so stoked to share it with Amber."

Park said other South Perry business owners have expressed similar sentiments.

"They're so stoked," she said. "Even the people that live in the neighborhood who have heard about us coming and have stopped by and asked me when the hell I'm going to open already.

"So yeah, the response has been really good."

John Siok, owner of Perry Street Pizza, has looked across the street to see the vacant storefront since around the time he purchase the restaurant and bar in 2014.

"It'll be great when there's activity in that building," he said. "Soon we will have a full slate of options that will make the neighborhood even more of destination.

"I think Amber's place will fit really well into the whole menu of options."

Michelle Weaver, president of the South Perry Business and Neighborhood Association, is also excited to have welcome the Parks.

"That empty space wasn't being maintained. It was such an eyesore," she said. "As an association and community members, we are glad to have someone occupy that space and we are glad it is John and Amber. They will have a huge impact on the neighborhood."."

Park's perseverance to acquire the space and her early involvement in the neighborhood was impressive to members of the organization she said.

"She has already showed her interest and intent in the South Perry community — she plugged in," Weaver said. "I mean just the other day she sponsored our association's holiday get together and supplied amazing appetizers."

When she was young, Park often visited Hai's Market, the eclectic store that previously occupied the location of her new business venture.

She's hoping her efforts help convert the area into a bonafide destination.

"It's like that last piece of the puzzle," she said. "I've always loved the Perry neighborhood and I think it needs me — I think I need it."