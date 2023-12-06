Wine-focused restaurant to open in former Dac Hoa space in Rochester

The faces behind the new restaurant Vinalia Urbana going into the former Dac Hoa space at 230 Monroe Avenue in downtown Rochester Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Pictured from left are Adam Kirkpatrick, Joey Joy, JJ Cutaia, Tom Joy and Brian Arliss.

Five veterans of Rochester's bar and restaurant scene are collaborating on a new wine-focused restaurant in the former home to Dac Hoa at 230 Monroe Ave.

JJ Cutaia, a sommelier who runs the wine program at Good Luck, will be general manager and will run the beverage program. Brian Arliss, who has worked in the kitchens of local restaurants for 21 years, will be chef. Also involved are Tom Joy, Joseph Joy and Adam Kirkpatrick, partners in Pourin Joy, a cocktail bar on Park Avenue.

Named for an ancient Roman festival of the wine harvest, Vinalia Urbana will highlight organic and biodynamic wines ― "really good small producers that not a lot of people know," Cutaia said. Local beers will be served on draft; the plan is to eventually add cocktails.

The menu at the sit-down restaurant will be seasonal, heavily locally sourced and will change often ― "really focusing on good quality ingredients and treating them accordingly," Arliss said. "This has been a long time coming and I feel really good about having something to say.”

The menu will be designed to encourage snacking and sharing, including crudités, pickle boards and pâtés.

"I love the idea of bringing together food and wine on the table," Cutaia said. "It’s fun. It’s intriguing.”

The group is at work revamping the building, which will have 18 bar seats and another 30 to 40 seats for diners. "The building and everything in it was in excellent condition," Cutaia said.

A January opening is expected. Follow its progress on Instagram.

