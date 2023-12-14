Wine & Fries event raises $43,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida

Wine & Fries, powered by Step One Automotive Group and hosted by Hotel Effie Sandestin, helped raise $43,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida. Attendees were welcomed with McDonald's French fries from Costa McDonald's, setting the tone for a night filled with a sunset view, delicious food, and charitable giving.

Guests enjoyed bites catered by Hotel Effie Sandestin along with McDonald’s French fries being passed around throughout the night. A wide array of wines were selected for the event, including a local rosé by Salty Beverages. Wine & Fries also featured a large silent auction with items ranging from local artwork to a private chef four-course meal for 10. To add to the excitement, guests were given the chance to participate in a wine wagon raffle.

Wine & Fries would like to thank all of their 2023 sponsors and partners including 30A, 30A Balloon Bliss, Altrua Global Solutions, Alpha Lit Emerald Coast, Coca-Cola, Costa McDonald’s, Cox Communications, Cumulus Media, Dr Pepper, Edward McGrath Photography, Emerald Coast Entertainment Services, Estate Planning Council of the Emerald Coast, Florida Blue, Florida Power & Light, Gulf Water Wines, Hanto + Clark, Hotel Effie Sandestin, Levin Rinke Realty, Martin Brower, Moorhead Law Group, Proffitt PR, Salty Girls Beverages, Semoice Technology, Stansell Properties, and Step One Automotive Group.

Visit rmhc-nwfl.org for details.

Baptist hybrid OR to be named in honor of Fred and Susie Donovan

Fred and Susie Donovan recently made a $100,000 donation to the Baptist Health Care Foundation in support the new Baptist Hospital campus.

The foundation will name the hybrid operating room in honor of their generous gift. The Donovans are excited to partner with Baptist during its transformational journey, and they’re hopeful that their gift will be a legacy for their children and grandchildren on the impact of generosity in our community.

Fred Donovan Sr. served on Baptist boards from 1983 to 2010, with many years as chairman or vice chairman. In 2011, Fred was recognized as an honorary board member, and in 2018, he was awarded the Foundation Hollinger Award for Lifetime Achievement to honor his long-term commitment to Baptist.

Visit baptisthealthcarefoundation.org for details.

BBBSNWFL launches 'It Takes Little to be Big' campaign

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida recently launched a bold new brand campaign "It Takes Little to be Big," to challenge the myths and shift perceptions of mentoring and why now, more than ever, mentorship is critical to the success of kids today.

Today, one in three kids across the country are growing up without a sustained, positive adult mentor in their lives and over 100 kids are on the wait list for a mentor in Northwest Florida. The gap between mentorship and youth who need it most continues to widen due to perceived barriers of the time and expertise needed to become a mentor.

Understanding the critical need, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida is set to engage and galvanize BBBS alumni and supporters to highlight the mentorship moments that inspire potential and encourage volunteers to help bridge the gap between people and possibility.

This campaign features creative content that features real Bigs and Littles engaging and showing the power of little moments, making a big impact. The campaign brings authenticity to the forefront with BBBS matches and puts a spotlight on redefining the little moments of mentorship that can make a big impact on the lives of young people.

Visit BeTheBig.org for details.

Cardon Estate Sales gives back to Bright Bridge Ministries

Elodie Cardon of Cardon Estate Sales, recently decided to give back to the community and gave 100 percent of the proceeds of their estate sales to Bright Bridge Ministries.

Bright Bridge Ministries are committed to being a bridge to brighter days for individuals who are experiencing homelessness, addiction, hunger and more. Anchored in Christian values, they provide essential programs and resources that offer community members an opportunity for hope, healing, and life renewal.

Cardon moved to Pensacola from South Florida in 2005 and started her estate sales and appraisal business in 2008. Last December, Cardon Estate Sales donated their profit of their annual Jewelry & Designer sale to Autism Pensacola.

Cardon is an accredited Personal Property Appraiser since 2000 and gets re-accredited every five years through continuing education and testing. Cardon offers donation, divorce, estate and damage claims appraisals.

Visit cardonestatesales.com for details.

