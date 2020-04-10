Wine Road Wants Wine Lovers to #SipSonoma

Wine Tourism Organization Brings Together Wineries for Shipping Promotion, Virtual Tasting and Delivery Options

HEALDSBURG, Calif., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road, a destination marketing association of wineries and lodgings in Northern Sonoma County, has brought together both large and small wineries in Sonoma County for a "Sip Sonoma" promotion, which offers buyers $5 shipping on a case of wine.

"After cancelling the second weekend of our Barrel Tasting we knew we had to step up and help our wineries sell their wines. Thus we kicked off our Sip Sonoma $5 shipping promotion," said Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road.

To take advantage of the promotion, wine lovers should visit the Wine Road website to see the list of about 50 wineries participating in the Sip Sonoma promotion. When visiting a participating winery's website, enter the code "sipsonoma" at checkout to receive your $5 shipping on a case of wine. The promotion runs through April 30, 2020.

Wine Road has also become the "one stop shop" for links to virtual tastings, curbside delivery and wine sales with wineries adding more tasting ideas and specials to the website daily. To find this comprehensive list, click on the EVENTS link at www.wineroad.com for an abundance of exciting offers and experiences.

In addition to helping their members, Wine Road also hopes to bring together Sonoma County wine fans from across the country. They are asking anyone who buys wine from one of these wineries to post a photo of their wine on social media and tag it with #sipsonoma.

"During this difficult time, we want to provide something fun for people to share," says Costa. "Let's fill social media with photos of Wine Road wines being delivered and enjoyed! And those that share with the hashtag #SipSonoma and tag @TheWineRoad will get some Wine Road goodies in the mail too."

ABOUT WINE ROAD NORTHERN SONOMA COUNTY:

Wine Road is the best source for discovering Northern Sonoma County's exceptional wine country, which is famous for its renowned wine producers and cuisine, scenic beauty, and wine country lifestyle. Made up of 200 wineries and 54 lodgings throughout the Alexander, Dry Creek, and Russian River valleys in Sonoma County, something is always going on along the Wine Road. For additional information, visit www.wineroad.com or follow on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

