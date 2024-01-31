Wine tasting, Winterfest and more: 10 things to do in the Freeport area
The first weekend in February gives you a chance to start prepping for Valentine's Day. There are several crafty events to do, as well as fundraisers, games and concerts to attend.
Here's a look at what's going on this weekend in the Freeport area.
Annual Wine, Chocolates and Cheese Tasting Event
What: Come sip a variety of specialty wines and enjoy pairings of a chocolates and cheese. The event also features bourbon and tequila samplings.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2
Where: Freeport Art Museum, 121 N. Harlem Ave., Freeport
Cost: $40; $75 for VIP early entry and exclusive bottles of wine and heavy appetizers. Members save $5.
For more: info@freeportartmuseum.org, 815-235-9755
Rockford IceHogs
What: Friday, the IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins. Saturday, they are back against the Manitoba Moose on the 25th annual Fleece Blanket Night.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 or Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford
Cost: $16.50-$32
For more: 815-968-5222, icehogs.com
Customer Appreciation Celebration
What: Hot Rod Nellie's host its annual customer appreciation party. Free snacks start at 6 p.m. and there will be free giveaway nights all night long.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2
Where: Hod Rod Nellie’s Bar, 122 S. Jackson St., Pecatonica
For more: 815-239-2424
Family Game Night
What: There will be plenty of games and cards to choose from. Bring a group of friends or the family and enjoy pizza, games and ice cream.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2
Where: Here and There Farms, 602 Bridge St. Winslow
For more: 815-821-3594
Freefall at Lena Winterfest
What: Join the local '80s cover band in celebrating Winterfest.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: Coach’s Golf & Grill, 621 W. Lena St., Lena
For more: 815-238-1318
Third Annual FFA Breakfast
What: Come for the annual breakfast to the community.
When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: Orangeville CUSD 203, 201 Orange St. Orangeville
For more: 815-789-4289
Wild Roots Boutique
What: Come for a boutique collaboration with Wild Roots Boutique and Simply Jordan Boutique. The first ten customers at each boutique to make a purchase will receive a specialty drink ticket for 9 East Coffee.
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: 9 East Coffee and Catering, 9 E. Stephenson St., Freeport
For more: 815-233-7300
Moonlight Bowling Fundraiser
What: Couples can be male/female, male/male, and female/female. Theme this year will be '70s, '80s and '90s retro. Dust off those tie-dye and neon shirts. Get that can of Aqua Net and start teasing that hair. Dress in your favorite retro classics. Pries will be awarded for best costume as well as high game, low game and blind score. Proceeds will go to the STARS Showtime 44 Fund.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: 4 Seasons Bowling Center, 1100 W. Galena Ave., Freeport
Cost: $40 per couple (includes shoes) in advance or at the door
For more: Moonlight Bowling Fundraiser on Facebook
Homemade Lasagna Supper
What: Supper features homemade lasagna, green beans, garlic bread, drink and dessert. Hosted by the Stephenson County Antique Engine Club.
When: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3
Where: Silver Creek Museum, 2954 S. Walnut Road, Freeport
Cost: $10; $5 for children age 10 and younger
For more: 815-235-2198
Family Fun Night
What: This is event is open to the public. Come for family-friendly programming, including pickleball, the family fun zone, the imagination station and the pool.
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4
Where: Family YMCA of Northwestern Illinois, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport
Cost: Free
For more: 815-235-9622
