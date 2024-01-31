Wine tasting, Winterfest and more: 10 things to do in the Freeport area

The first weekend in February gives you a chance to start prepping for Valentine's Day. There are several crafty events to do, as well as fundraisers, games and concerts to attend.

Here's a look at what's going on this weekend in the Freeport area.

Annual Wine, Chocolates and Cheese Tasting Event

What: Come sip a variety of specialty wines and enjoy pairings of a chocolates and cheese. The event also features bourbon and tequila samplings.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2

Where: Freeport Art Museum, 121 N. Harlem Ave., Freeport

Cost: $40; $75 for VIP early entry and exclusive bottles of wine and heavy appetizers. Members save $5.

For more: info@freeportartmuseum.org, 815-235-9755

Rockford IceHogs

What: Friday, the IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins. Saturday, they are back against the Manitoba Moose on the 25th annual Fleece Blanket Night.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 or Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $16.50-$32

For more: 815-968-5222, icehogs.com

Customer Appreciation Celebration

What: Hot Rod Nellie's host its annual customer appreciation party. Free snacks start at 6 p.m. and there will be free giveaway nights all night long.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2

Where: Hod Rod Nellie’s Bar, 122 S. Jackson St., Pecatonica

For more: 815-239-2424

Family Game Night

What: There will be plenty of games and cards to choose from. Bring a group of friends or the family and enjoy pizza, games and ice cream.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2

Where: Here and There Farms, 602 Bridge St. Winslow

For more: 815-821-3594

Freefall at Lena Winterfest

What: Join the local '80s cover band in celebrating Winterfest.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: Coach’s Golf & Grill, 621 W. Lena St., Lena

For more: 815-238-1318

Third Annual FFA Breakfast

What: Come for the annual breakfast to the community.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: Orangeville CUSD 203, 201 Orange St. Orangeville

For more: 815-789-4289

Wild Roots Boutique

What: Come for a boutique collaboration with Wild Roots Boutique and Simply Jordan Boutique. The first ten customers at each boutique to make a purchase will receive a specialty drink ticket for 9 East Coffee.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: 9 East Coffee and Catering, 9 E. Stephenson St., Freeport

For more: 815-233-7300

Moonlight Bowling Fundraiser

What: Couples can be male/female, male/male, and female/female. Theme this year will be '70s, '80s and '90s retro. Dust off those tie-dye and neon shirts. Get that can of Aqua Net and start teasing that hair. Dress in your favorite retro classics. Pries will be awarded for best costume as well as high game, low game and blind score. Proceeds will go to the STARS Showtime 44 Fund.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: 4 Seasons Bowling Center, 1100 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

Cost: $40 per couple (includes shoes) in advance or at the door

For more: Moonlight Bowling Fundraiser on Facebook

Homemade Lasagna Supper

What: Supper features homemade lasagna, green beans, garlic bread, drink and dessert. Hosted by the Stephenson County Antique Engine Club.

When: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: Silver Creek Museum, 2954 S. Walnut Road, Freeport

Cost: $10; $5 for children age 10 and younger

For more: 815-235-2198

Family Fun Night

What: This is event is open to the public. Come for family-friendly programming, including pickleball, the family fun zone, the imagination station and the pool.

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4

Where: Family YMCA of Northwestern Illinois, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport

Cost: Free

For more: 815-235-9622

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Here are 10 things going on this weekend in the Freeport, Illinois area