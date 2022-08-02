Winemaker Sula to Test India IPO Market After Tech Unicorns Flop

Alex Gabriel Simon Thattil and Saritha Rai
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- While recession fears have seen new listings grind to a halt this year, one of the few companies currently seeking to go public in Mumbai is testing investor appetite for India’s growing wine market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sula Vineyards Ltd., which last month filed for an initial public offering, says it has over a 50% share of India’s small but rapidly growing wine market. The 26-year-old company has opened tasting rooms and hosted an annual music festival as part of its effort to make the drink fashionable in a young country with an expanding middle class.

“When Sula entered the market, wine was seen as something aspirational -- for people above 45 years of age,” said Abhay Kewadkar, an independent alcoholic beverage consultant. “They cleverly changed that perspective by targeting younger consumers.”

The winemaker is looking to go public at a time when IPOs have dried up in India, as in much of the world, amid concerns of a recession. Young retail traders who helped drive the local stock market over the past couple years have been burned in recent months by plunges in high-flying tech unicorns such as Zomato Ltd. and Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd.

The S&P BSE IPO Index, a gauge tracking the performance of Indian shares for the first two years after listing, has fallen 24% so far in 2022 after nearly tripling in the previous three years.

Sula hasn’t yet disclosed a value for the planned of sale of about a third of its existing equity, including shares held by founder and Managing Director Rajeev Samant. The company posted sales of $57 million for the year ended March 31, around a tenth of the revenue at Zomato and Paytm, though unlike the two tech firms Sula is profitable.

In its draft prospectus, Sula claims that India is the world’s third-largest market for alcoholic beverages, at $33 billion in 2020, but wine only accounts for 1%. The company believes this allows much room for growth, projecting total Indian sales of 3.4 million cases of wine in 2025, up 70% from the level in 2021.

Samant, a 55-year-old Stanford graduate, has worked to boost demand by promoting wine tourism in Sula’s production base of Nashik, which is seen as India’s version of Napa Valley. The company says social media has also helped lift the beverage’s profile, and claims Sula is among the top 10 most-followed vineyards on Instagram globally.

Sula will raise no money from the IPO itself, but hopes the listing will boost its visibility and brand image. It could also have a halo effect for the whole industry, with the company’s local competitors including unlisted Fratelli Wines and Grover Zampa Vineyards.

“This IPO will bring the wine segment into the limelight,” said Ronak Soni, analyst at Equirus Securities Pvt. “It’s a fast-growing segment.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Hits Four-Week High as Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Stirs Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to the highest level since early July as investors braced for a stormy period in US-China relations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi heading for Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe precious metal often benefits from bouts of geopolitical turbulence, and

  • Ether Overtakes Bitcoin in Options Market for First Time

    Ether (ETH), the native token of Ethereum's blockchain, has overtaken industry leader bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on record. Plus, activity in the ether spot market is also picking up. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • FAA Boeing 787 approval could spell good news for these stocks

    In addition to Boeing, these stocks could benefit after the aircraft manufacturer reportedly cleared a Federal Aviation Authority hurdle related to the 787 Dreamliner.

  • Boeing Starts Week With Good News on 787 and Delay in Union Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s shares jumped the most in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on a double dose of good news, giving the planemaker a much-needed lift after months where few breaks went its way.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationThe aerospace manufacturer has averted -- for a fe

  • Crypto: Why bitcoin and ethereum are driving higher

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin hovering near $23,000, inflation, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and the outlook for crypto investor interest.&nbsp;

  • Germany Has Three Months to Save Itself From a Winter Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s presidential palace in Berlin is no longer lit at night, the city of Hanover is turning off warm water in the showers of its pools and gyms, and municipalities across the country are preparing heating havens to keep people safe from the cold. And that’s just the beginning of a crisis that will ripple across Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and

  • Pelosi Taiwan Visit Shouldn't Escalate Tensions: Kirby

    John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, says there's no reason for China to escalate tensions if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close."

  • Barclays Blunder Gives Some Burned Peloton Note Holders 1,200% Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s blunder with US structured notes is giving investors a way out of bets gone horribly wrong.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe bank revealed on Monday the list of securities it will buy back at their original price, as required by regulators due to a pap

  • Coinbase Prime Adds Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

    The product offers another entry point for financial institutions eager to delve into crypto but unsure of how best to do it.

  • Two former Browns defenders take visits with Denver, Dallas

    Two former Browns defenders, one of which the team might want to bring back later, took visits with other teams on Saturday:

  • Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson will need shoulder surgery, moves to 60-day IL

    Tyler Stephenson's fracture in his collarbone shifted, and he will now need surgery on his broken clavicle.

  • Private equities begin snapping up public companies at a record pace

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Alexandra Semenova outlines the rate at which private equity firms are acquiring public companies with lowered market values in 2022, and how Senate Democrats are approaching the carried interest loophole.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ pla

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Inflation fears, interest rate hikes, potential recession, and geopolitical situations have weighed heavily on the market this year with the S&P 500 being down 18% so far. Most growth stocks got hammered this year despite outstanding financials. Two such monster stocks with bright futures are healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and U.S. cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.