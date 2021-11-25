Wineries fear rapid spread of spotted lanternflies
The invasive species has made its way to 11 states so far, and wineries are worried about the damage they'll cause to the industry.
The material girl was really feeling herself in her latest photoshoot.
Six other students who watched "Squid Game" were sentenced to hard labor and their teachers may be sent to remote mines, Radio Free Asia reported.
Just before Maggie Gyllenhaal told her husband to get into bed with a beautiful and talented woman 13 years her junior, she found herself wondering if it was such a good idea.
'I think it is pathetic to isolate a family member for those reasons, but that is a choice they have made.'
NASCAR’s regular season was full of silly season news. Where does that leave Cup Series lineups before 2022?
A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday. Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities. The police said Morales drove to her...
You pour it out, wear it on your sleeve and love people from the bottom of it. But do you take care—we mean, proper care—of your heart?For decades, heart disease has been the No. 1 killer of Americans.The good news: You can make quick, easy changes to your lifestyle to cut your risk, and add years to your life, and it's never too late. Here are the top 50 things you're probably doing that put you in danger—from the Eat This, Not That! Health to you, with all our heart. Read on—and to ensure your
Whether you're playing football with your friends or participating in an intense trivia night, you might be someone who's always in it to win it. There are also times where a little competition can be good for you. Some people thrive on competition, which helps them perform better both in the workplace and in their personal lives. But while everyone behaves differently in a contest, some competitors are much more ruthless than others. Research conducted by RunRepeat—a review and ranking site tha
Seth Curry had no idea where his brother Steph was on this play.
Video footage shows a menacing-looking sea creature with a gaping mouth full of fang-like teeth that mysteriously washed ashore alive.
Elizabeth Hurley dons Fendi sunglasses and a striped bikini in a new Instagram pic.
Malcom found himself in the middle of a celebration on Saturday.
Dez Bryant wasted no time in taking shots at Jason Garrett following his termination from the New York Giants.
The "Late Show" host has a mock plea from one of the former president's sons.
A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition
Devin King and Jordan Daniels were arrested after false voter registrations were discovered for dead people or those who did not give authorization.
On Wednesday, Kate Middleton paid a visit to Nower Hill High School in Harrow, London, UK. The Duchess of Cambridge joined a group of young students as they learned about neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development. Her outfit consisted of a beautiful cranberry-colored crimson coat with a matching roll neck jumper by Hobbs. She paired the look with black trousers and a pair of her signature pointed-toe black suede pumps.
Four investors accused members of the Trump family of promoting a multilevel-marketing company to them that cost them thousands of dollars.
The rider lost control on a roadway curve, crashed and was ejected into a canal, the CHP says.
Visitors to Windsor will get a peek at Queen Elizabeth's Christmases past