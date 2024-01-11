New Winery on Davis gets approval

Jan. 11—STOCKTON — A Lodi area vineyard owner has been given the go ahead to move forward with plans to build a winery by the San Joaquin County Supervisors.

The board voted 4-1 to deny an appeal filed by Craig and Jeffrey Thompson against Celia Hung's 157 California Reserve, Inc. project on Tuesday.

The Thompsons filed the appeal in May, citing several flaws in Hung's proposal, most notably the width of an access road from Davis Road to the planned facility.

The project site is located at 21200 N. Davis Road, at the end of a 20-foot-wide private access easement one mile south of West Peltier Road.

The Thompsons said the proposed easement is too narrow and would cause unwanted traffic problems in the event of an accident.

They also said the road, which was built about 100 years ago, would not be able to handle 110 vehicle trips per day that would be generated from Hung's winery.

"An accident could cause a nearly half-mile long backup that could block both lanes of Davis Road, with people waiting to turn in (to the easement)," Craig Thompson said. "This means the applicant's facility would have no means to allow (first responders) access to the far side of a collision without going outside that 20-foot easement."

Jeffrey Thompson said his grandmother and her brother created the easement as a way to divide hundreds of acres of property among family members, and that they never intended a private road to be used for commercial purposes.

"This is the only road serving that area," he said. "If there were multiple access points (in the area), then we would concede that perhaps a 20-foot wide easement would be appropriate. We're creating a situation here that's unprecedented, and creates a hazardous condition that needs to be reconsidered."

Hung, who is also developing the Lake House project on Turner Road in Lodi across the street from the former General Mills site, has owned the vineyard for the last seven years and sells her grapes to larger wineries for their products.

She told the San Joaquin County Planning Commission in 2022 that she wanted to begin selling her own wine from the grapes she grows.

Her project is a 33,760-square-foot small winery to be built in two phases over five years that would include a production building, a multipurpose building and tasting room.

A maximum of 121 annual events are proposed, with 56 events permitting a maximum of 300 attendees and outdoor amplified sound.

The remaining 65 events will allow a maximum of 80 attendees without outdoor amplified sound.

County development code requires a 25-foot access driveway to accommodate two-way traffic on such a road, unless that requirement is modified, according to Tuesday's staff report.

Hung requested a modification to allow a 20-foot-wide, two-way-traffic aisle instead of the standard 25 feet, as the access road is only 20-feet wide.

California Fire Code states that 20 feet is the minimum permitted width for driveways that are designated as emergency access for fire districts.

The Thompson family said it was not opposed to the idea of a commercial wine facility, but believed supervisors should delay any decision until certain aspects of the problem could be discussed and fleshed out with Hung.

Brent Jolley, Hung's attorney, said the two sides met a few times over the last year to negotiate, but no agreements could be made. He added that because the driveway meets California Fire Code requirements, and because the county planning commission approved the project plans in 2022, there was no need to continue discussing the project with neighbors.

"There is a great desire and welcomeness from my client to be a good neighbor, to continue to have open communications with the Thompsons about any issues they have," he said. "We've invited that, it hasn't happened, and I don't think it's a reason to continue this item."

Supervisor Steve Ding cast the dissenting vote to grant the appeal, stating without families like the Thompsons, there probably would not be a Lodi appellation.

Ding added that the family has always been supportive of the area's expanding wine industry, but that he wanted to help protect the legacy of Lodi's "founding fathers."

"I would like to adjudicate this as opposed to acting as a supervisor, but we can't," he said. "My job is 'it's your property' and that's the way it is. I hope you guys can work things out."