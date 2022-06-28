Winfield man arrested after domestic dispute

Jun. 28—A West Winfield man was arrested on felony charges after a domestic dispute in the town of Exeter on Sunday, June 19, State Police said.

Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska emailed information about the arrest after an inquiry. According to her email, troopers responded to a domestic dispute on June 19, in the town of Exeter. During an investigation it was revealed that Tyler Rose, 26, struck the victim, causing an injury.

Rose was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor. The victim has an order of protection against Rose, Dembinska said.

While troopers were interviewing the victim June 19, the victim reported two other incidents that took place between Rose and the victim, Dembinska said. The alleged incidents occurred June 14 and June 18.

According to the email, the victim reported that while in a vehicle in the town of Otsego on Tuesday, June 14, Rose struck the victim in the face while children were present, and prevented the victim from calling 911 by keeping the victim's cellphone away.

From that incident, Rose was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief (preventing an emergency call), a misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, the email said.

The victim reported that on Saturday, June 18, in the town of Exeter, Rose threw a phone at the victim and caused an injury, the email said. Rose is also accused by the victim with strangulation and not letting the person leave the residence.

Rose was charged with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony, first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor.

Rose was arrested and taken to Otsego County Central Arraignment and Processing. He was remanded to jail on $10,000 cash/credit card or $20,000 bond, the email said.