Winfield man charged with three felonies in Fairfield

Jan. 5—FAIRFIELD — Law enforcement officials in Jefferson County arrested a Winfield man and charged him with three felonies Thursday.

Bowe James Cook, 31, was brought into custody after the Fairfield Police Department received a call about a male brandishing a handgun in the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue, causing the Fairfield Community School District to go into lockdown because of Cook's proximity.

No juveniles or school employees were involved, and the incident had no relation to the school shooting in Perry that ended with the death of a sixth-grade student.

Cook's description was given to Fairfield police officers and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies, and he was later found and taken into custody. A loaded firearm also was located, along with approximately 88 grams of a substance that ended up being cocaine.

Cook was charged with felony in possession of a firearm (Class D), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (Class B) and a drug tax stamp violation (Class D). He also was charged with simple misdemeanors of interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Fairfield Police Department at (641) 472-4166.