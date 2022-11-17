Right-wing activist Josh Fulfer arrested on federal weapons charges in Fresno

Josh Fulfer, who was in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6, 2021 when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and frequently takes part in Fresno-area political actions, was arrested by federal authorities Wednesday on a firearms charge.

According to federal authorities, Fulfer is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for 10 years because of a previous conviction. Fresno County Sheriff jail records indicated he was booked for possession of ammunition.

Fulfer reportedly was with James Hoak and Jason Phillips when the group confronted Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias at his home in May 2020 over business closures early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Arias was cited during the incident, but charges were later dropped.

Fulfer was also a frequent counter-protester who supported the Adventure Church’s attempt to buy the Tower Theatre during 18 months of protest by those who opposed the church’s plans.

In 2017, during a dispute with Fresno activist Dallas Blanchard, who calls himself “a social justice advocate,” Fulfer posted on Facebook with a large handgun, a gesture Blanchard said he considered a threat.