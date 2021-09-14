Right-Wing Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Mocked AIDS Victims Dies Of COVID-19

Bob Enyart, a notoriously homophobic right-wing radio host who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, has died of COVID-19.

The death was announced on Facebook.

“It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” wrote Fred Williams, co-host of the ironically named show, which routinely pushed anti-science talking points, including creationism.

Enyart was 62, according to Newsweek.

Williams called Enyart “kind and humble.”

However, Enyart might be best remembered for his cruelty.

As Denver’s Westword noted: “He would gleefully read obituaries of AIDS sufferers while cranking ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ by Queen, whose lead singer, Freddie Mercury, succumbed to the malady.”

Enyart’s wife, Cheryl, is also sick with what his website calls “severe Covid 19 conditions.”

Both refused the coronavirus shot to protest the use of aborted fetal cells, collected many years ago, in vaccine research and urged others to “boycott” the shot for the same reason.

Enyart, who is also pastor of Denver Bible Church, opposed mask mandates and called those who impose them “mask nazis” and “mask-mandating control-freak bureaucrats.” He won a lawsuit last autumn against mask mandates and crowd restrictions.

A number of right-wing radio personalities who opposed the vaccine have died recently due to the coronavirus, including Marc Bernier, a Florida radio host who dubbed himself Mr. Anti-Vax, and Phil Valentine, who refused the vaccine but issued a deathbed plea for others to get the shot.

