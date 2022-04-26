Wing chun master rates eight wing chun fights and scenes in movies

Wing Chun master and martial-arts instructor Master Wong rates eight Wing Chun fights in movies, such as "Ip Man" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," for realism. Wong breaks down the accuracy of Wing Chun techniques and weapons in "Sherlock Holmes" (2009), "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" (2021), and "Ip Man" (2008) and "Ip Man 3" (2015), featuring Donnie Yen. He explains defense and attack combinations in "Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F'" (2015) and "Bangkok Dangerous" (2008), featuring Nicolas Cage. He also looks at the history of Wing Chun in "Wing Chun" (1994), featuring Michelle Yeoh, as well its influence on Bruce Lee in "The Way of the Dragon" (1972). Wong has been a Wing Chun practitioner for the past 35 years. He teaches Wing Chun, tai chi, and Jeet Kune Do as well as other self-defense techniques through his YouTube channel and online courses. You can learn more about Master Wong here: YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2NH07Y5tx_PQvqaQGzxKxQ Online courses: https://store.masterwong.tv/

