How Right-Wing Dark Money Is Trying to Kneecap the Biden DOJ

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sheldon Whitehouse
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Someone is targeting Biden Justice Department nominees Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke with attacks. Why? Both nominees hold exceptional records as litigators and civils rights activists. The respect they’ve earned extends beyond the civil rights movement and progressives to law enforcement and leading conservatives. They ought to be consensus picks.

But pull back the curtain, and strategy and motive take shape. Gupta and Clarke are poised to use their skills to defend Americans’ right to vote, just as the Republican Party is going all in on voter suppression as its path to political victory in 2022.

Unraveling the strategy starts with the dark-money group running the ads: the so-called Judicial Crisis Network (JCN). This group’s ordinary work has been to translate big donors’ money into political attack ads in the “Court capture” mission that set out to remake the Supreme Court to the donors’ advantage. JCN has placed more than 10,000 ads since 2012 in pursuit of that mission, and they’ve kept secret the identity of those big donors.

Merrick Garland Is the Perfect Person to Clean Up Trump’s Cesspool

In Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s court-packing machine, this Judicial Crisis Network spent $7 million to oppose President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, and then spent another $10 million to boost Trump’s nominee Neil Gorsuch. JCN pledged $10 million or more for Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. It spent $10 million in under two months to support Amy Coney Barrett’s bid. These campaigns were funded with tens of millions of anonymous dollars, primarily through four separate donations of at least $15 million. Those donations may well have been the same donor.

Eye-popping as that is, those millions are a tiny slice of the funding behind the overall dark-money operation. A 2019 Washington Post investigation revealed JCN is one of a web of front groups coordinated by Leonard Leo, the long-time executive vice president of the Federalist Society. The Post tracked more than $250 million in dark money flowing through Leo’s groups.

The groups see to the grooming and selection of reliable nominees, the lobbyists needed to shepherd nominees through confirmation, and the attack ads to motivate the confirmation votes. Then, more groups lobby the selected judges through amicus curiae briefs, signaling how their donors want the judges to rule.

The dark-money network has won an avalanche of victories for its donors. There are 80 partisan, 5-4 Supreme Court decisions that limit workers’ rights and access to reproductive health care, erode environmental protections, block commonsense gun safety laws, undermine civil rights, and protect corporations from courtrooms. It is an astounding 80-0 rout for big right-wing donors.

After The Washington Post exposed the $250 million operation, Leo stepped back from his Federalist Society role and turned up at a new organization improbably named the Honest Elections Project. This project began voter suppression work in political swing states like Florida, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan that included: negative ads against Democrats; threatening letters to election officials challenging voter rolls; and a barrage of lawsuits seeking voting restrictions for November’s election.

The media soon uncovered that the Honest Elections Project was a rebrand of the Judicial Education Project—which shared connections, donors, and aims with its sister group — yes, the Judicial Crisis Network. As a reporter for The Guardian observed, the Honest Elections Project melds two goals of the right-wing dark-money operation: first, pack the federal judiciary; and second, bring voting rights cases before the packed courts. Rigging elections through the courts is now a Republican judicial priority.

This brings us back to Gupta and Clarke. Gupta once ran the Civil Rights Division. She prosecuted hate crimes and human trafficking, promoted disability and LGBTQ rights, and fought discrimination in education, housing, employment, lending, and religious exercise. But most important, she challenged voter suppression. Gupta, if confirmed as assistant attorney general, will supervise the Civil Rights Division she once ran.

Accomplished civil rights attorney Clarke will fill Gupta’s former role running the Division and enforcing voting rights. The Honest Elections Project, kin to the Judicial Crisis Network, wants no part of these two women, because they will be strong, motivated leaders against unlawful voter suppression. They preferred Trump’s Civil Rights Division, which didn’t bring one single Voting Rights Act case until late May of 2020.

That’s the motive. The donor-approved Republican appointees to the Supreme Court may handcuff the Civil Rights Division with further judicial assaults on voting rights. But Trump’s cronies at the Justice Department showed dark-money donors the value of a captive Department that would look away from voter suppression schemes. As Republicans hinge their election strategy on keeping Americans from voting, an active Civil Rights Division is a deadly threat.

I get it. If I were a right-wing special interest group, the last thing I would want is these two experienced lawyers wielding the power of the Justice Department to defend voting rights. But for everybody else, these women are two appointments to applaud.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • If Biden’s Senile Like They Say, Then Why’s He Running Circles Around the Right?

    GettyThis Thursday, America gets its long-awaited moment as Joe Biden holds his first press conference as president. Actually, I doubt most people care. I did not sense at my daughter’s soccer game Sunday that the assembled parents were consumed with thoughts of the presidential debut; not a single person has mentioned it on the neighborhood list-serv.But there’s one group of people who can’t wait—the right-wingers who’ve convinced themselves, although thankfully not the rest of America, that Biden has advanced dementia and has lost his marbles and is supposedly under intense sedation that the press is covering up as he robotically mouths the words that Kamala or Bernie or AOC have instructed him to speak. They’ve been waiting for this moment just like they waited for the debates against Trump that were finally going to prove to America that Biden wasn’t all the way there. And now Biden is there, in the White House, and Trump is an afterthought. Same thing Friday: If Biden answers questions with basic cohesion, he's cleared the low bar that these conservatives have set with their dumb, phony claims.It’s really hilarious and pathetic. The modern American right is, in a democratic context (i.e., no state-run media, no secret police, etc.), history’s most powerful, ruthless, and effective attack machine. Yet they can’t lay a glove on Biden. It makes them insane. And of all the things to like so far about the Biden era, the solid appointments and the progressive goals and the amazing relief bill and so on, this is easily my favorite thing.The Democrats’ New More-Free-Stuff Agenda Is a True WinnerThe American right wing is bad at pretty much everything. They can’t govern, as they’ve proven many times. George W. Bush nearly destroyed global capitalism. Donald Trump effectively killed a couple hundred thousand Americans who would not have died of COVID if we’d had a competent president. So they can’t run stuff.They also can’t legislate; they had two years when Trump was first in there, and they passed only one bill of any consequence (the tax cut), which was horrible and unpopular.And except in deep red states, they can’t win an election without cheating. In purple states across the country right now, Republicans are inventing more and more ways to keep certain people from voting and after the census they’ll draw corrupt congressional district lines that will dramatically improve their chances of taking back the House.The only thing they’re good at is lying about and smearing Democrats. But they’re really good at that. They have to be. Their policies, such as they are, on most issues are supported by only about 35 or 40 percent of the people, so to have a chance to win, they have to convince 10 or 15 percent of the public that Democrats hate them, as well as Jesus and the flag and the military and the police and football and straight people and country music and macaroni salad and cigarettes and non-designer beer.They’re skilled at finding the flaw of the Democrat in question and turning it into a capital crime, even if that “flaw” is sometimes merely that the person is Black or a woman or gay. So while the Democrat is trying to talk policy, the right is busy othering the Democrat to death and convincing “normal” Americans that said Democrat has contempt for them and their simple, uncomplicated, un-cosmopolitan values.But none of this touches Biden, a man who is exactly what he seems. Whatever normal means these days, he’s that. He’s patriotic in the same straightforward and uncomplicated way many conservatives are. He reveres the military. He’s religious. He goes to Mass nearly every weekend, and sometimes during the week. And he’s just a nice man. You could picture him at the grill on the Fourth of July firing up the weenies while the grandkids light their sparklers.Nobody believed he wanted to defund the police. Nobody believed he was corrupt—if you’ve been in public life for 50 years and no scandal has attached itself to you, you’re probably pretty clean. And nobody believes he’s a socialist.That leaves the right with one thing: his age. And it’s true, in the early primary debates, he certainly looked like he’d lost a step or maybe two.But as the field winnowed and it wasn’t 10 people all attacking him, he got sharper. And once he was the nominee and was out on the COVID-era hustings, he did fine. And he did fine in his debates with Trump and was generally judged to have won them. So when Rudy Giuliani pushed his “dementia” argument last October, it didn’t take either. If anyone looked like he was flirting with dementia, it was the guy with hair dye running down the side of his face as he screamed lies about voter fraud that never happened.But it’s all they got. So it’s a running meme on Hannity and other Fox News shows that Biden is ready for the glue factory. So when Biden trips as he did the other day while boarding Air Force One, it’s proof that he’s about to fall apart. It’s just like what they did to Hillary when she fainted at that 9-11 service. Geez, how come Democrats keep nominating mentally deteriorating people who are most likely at death’s door?Of course, Hillary was fine, and Biden is too, but the right has to try something. Hence, they’ll be teeing up this week’s news conference so that, should Biden make a rhetorical stumble, they’ll be ready to pounce with the “proof” that he’s secretly senile. Good luck with that.It is true that Biden hasn’t had much contact with the press. I doubt however that it’s all that much less than most presidents. It’s a dramatic contrast to Trump, of course, because Trump was before the public constantly. But Trump wasn’t before the public constantly because he felt a democratic responsibility to inform the people; he was before the public constantly because he needed to be the center of attention at all times. And he sure carried out his own assaults on the English language on a regular basis (remember oranges/origins?). If Trump had been a liberal Democrat, Fox would have been demanding for years that he be institutionalized.But Biden floats above their sewage. Now, there’s a downside to this from a liberal point of view, which is that the fact that Biden is so completely un-other-able carries the implication that maybe Democrats need to keep nominating straight white men who look like somebody’s uncle, and if they depart from that, they do so at their peril. There may be something to that. But look, Obama got himself elected and re-elected. The country is changing. If Biden somehow manages to serve two terms, the electorate in 2028 will be younger, Blacker, browner, and presumably somewhat more secular than today’s. The right will follow the usual playbook, but that doesn’t mean it will work.Sorry, right wing. Americans kind of like Joe Biden. A lot more than they liked Donald Trump. So I’m not too worried about the press conference. And beyond that... well, I tripped across a photo recently of Vice President Biden in the Oval Office with Obama and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. The photo made me laugh out loud. Biden was wearing—wait for it—a tan suit. I can’t wait till he breaks that one out.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump is planning social media return with his own platform, adviser says

    Former President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday.

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    Renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks that Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.

  • Sellers of t-shirts, phone cases make most of China's diplomatic riposte

    T-shirts, umbrellas, handbags, lighters and mobile phone cases bearing phrases used by China's top diplomat during a testy exchange with U.S. officials in Alaska have become hot items on Chinese e-commerce platforms. Yang Jiechi blasted U.S. foreign and trade policies, and democracy in the United State in a 15-minute riposte to pointed remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting on Thursday. The phrases "Chinese people won't swallow this"， "U.S. has no qualification to talk down to China", and "Stop interfering in China's internal affairs" have begun appearing on merchandise sold on Chinese platforms including Alibaba's, Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo.

  • Pro-Biden Group to Raise Unlimited Sums, Won’t Disclose Donors

    Building Back Together, a nonprofit advocacy group created by the president’s allies, won’t limit how much money it will raise and won’t disclose the identities of its donors, the organization said.

  • Jim Clyburn is ticking off some in the White House. He’s perfectly fine with that.

    The South Carolina Democrat saved Biden’s campaign. Now he wants to put his imprint on his presidency.

  • CP Rail Agrees to Buy Kansas City Southern for $25 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion, seeking to create a 20,000-mile rail network linking the U.S., Mexico and Canada in the first year of those nations’ new trade alliance.The transaction creates the only network that cuts through all three North American countries, giving CP access to the Kansas City, Missouri-based company’s sprawling Midwestern rail network that connects farms in Kansas and Missouri to ports along the Gulf of Mexico. The network would also let CP reach deep into Mexico, which made up almost half of Kansas City Southern’s revenue last year.“I’ve had my eye on the KCS for quite some time,” CP Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in a telephone interview. “We extend our reach for our customers through the U.S. and into Mexico, and at the same time KCS can do the same coming from Mexico up to U.S. destinations and Canada.”The combination -- the biggest purchase of a U.S. asset by a Canadian company since 2016 -- would provide a transportation solution for manufacturers seeking to bring factories back to North America after the pandemic exposed risks of relying on overseas supply chains, Creel said. The merger has a “compelling and powerful environmental impact” by enticing more truck cargo to rail, which is about four times more fuel efficient, he said.Kansas City investors will receive 0.489 of a CP share and $90 in cash for each share they hold, valuing the stock at $275 apiece -- 23% more than Friday’s record close, according to a statement from both companies on Sunday.Creel will be CEO of the new company, to be based in Calgary, and is expected to remain at the helm until at least early 2026, according to a separate statement. The new entity, to be called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, will have revenue of about $8.7 billion and almost 20,000 employees.Trade PlayThe transaction would be the biggest Canadian purchase of a U.S. asset since Enbridge agreed to buy Spectra Energy for about $28 billion five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That deal closed in early 2017.The deal comes as trade across the three nations is expected to pick up under the Biden administration. Just days after his inauguration, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, his first calls with foreign counterparts, where issues from trade to climate change were discussed.Mexico is a crucial supplier of vehicles, auto parts, electronics and food and a major customer of grain, fuel and consumer goods -- ties that are likely to be strengthened by July’s passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade pact.Kansas City’s unique network linking Mexico’s largest industrial cities and ports to the U.S. Midwest would be positioned to benefit if the coronavirus pandemic and fraying ties between the U.S. and China prompt companies to move lower-wage manufacturing from Asia to North America.As part of the transaction, CP will issue 44.5 million new shares, to be financed with cash-on-hand and about $8.6 billion in debt. CP’s debt would jump to about $20 billion and leverage would increase to about four times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Free cash flow of about $7 billion over a three-year period from the combined railroad would help CP whittle that down to 2.5 times.CP expects to boost adjusted diluted EPS in the first full year after completing the deal, and later generate double-digit accretion. The combination will result in about $780 million of efficiency gains over three years, with about three-fourths of that coming from profit increase.No Job CutsThere will be no workforce reductions, Creel said in the interview, and he predicted the merger will result in job gains as sales grow.CP will file the merger application with the U.S. Surface and Transportation Board on Monday and begin the process of creating a trust that will hold Kansas City Southern’s shares while approval is pending, Creel said. The companies expect a review by the STB to be completed by mid-2022On a conference call with analysts Sunday, Creel said there’s “minimal risk’’ that regulators will block the deal. There are no situations in which the merger will cause shippers to lose access to rail options, he said.“The Canadian Pacific-KC Southern combination has most of the hallmarks for regulatory approval,” said Lee Klaskow, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It will remain the smallest Class I railroad and the lack of overlap and the extension of the combined networks will not impede competition, in our view, and may result in improved fluidity.”He added that Kansas City Southern is exempt from the regulator’s “high-hurdle merger rules.”Still, there could be other obstacles. CP’s hostile attempt to acquire Norfolk Southern Corp. beginning in 2015 collapsed amid a hail of shipper criticism, including from United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corp. and even the U.S. Army, which uses the rails to transport military equipment. Creel called the deal “simple and pro-competition” because the two networks don’t overlap.“It provides a positive impact for all stakeholders, including the public interest,” Creel said. “Existing customers get to extend their length of haul and reach into new markets, as well as new customers that this network will naturally attract.”A Repeat TargetKansas City Southern, the smallest of the U.S.’s Class I freight railroads, has been a takeover target before.In September, Dow Jones reported that the company rejected a $20 billion offer from Blackstone Group Inc. and Global Infrastructure Partners. Rumors of Kansas City Southern as a takeover target have swirled for years, especially after Canadian National Railway completed the purchase of the Illinois Central Railroad in 1999 that gave it access to ports in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.Creel and Kansas City Southern CEO Pat Ottensmeyer said they began talks on the merger late last year. The two companies, which has work together for years with railcar exchanges, decided the timing was right, especially after the revamped U.S.- Mexico-Canada trade deal that replaced NAFTA, Ottensmeyer said.“This is a combination that just makes tremendous sense given that lack of overlap and the opportunities such as USMCA present for the outlook for rail and the footprint that this company is going to have in terms of an unmatched North American network,” Ottensmeyer said in the telephone interview.BMO Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs are financial advisers for Canadian Pacific, while Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are advising Kansas City Southern.(Updates with Creel comment from conference call in 15th paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to say the free cash flow figure refers to a three-year period)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Europe must act as Lebanon collapses, France says

    Europe must take action as Lebanon collapses, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, adding that he would press EU foreign ministers meeting on Monday to discuss solutions to the economic and political crisis in Beirut. Paris has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but after seven months has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap or form a new government to unlock international aid. President Michel Aoun is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri later on Monday to try and break the deadlock in forming a government.

  • NBA Betting Cheat Sheet for March 21

    Corey Parson delivers picks, hints and tips in the NBA Betting Cheat Sheet for March 21 (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

  • U.S. and China did not form a climate change working group, State Dept. says

    A delegation for the Biden administration "discussed the climate crisis" with Chinese counterparts during talks in Alaska this week, but the two sides did not form a working group on the issue, contrary to a Chinese media report, a State Department spokesperson tells Axios.Driving the news: The report followed the first face-to-face diplomatic meetings between officials from the U.S. and China since the start of Joe Biden's presidency. The talks indicated Biden does not "plan to wholly abandon the Trump administration’s tough tone in discussions with Beijing" writes NBC News.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "More broadly, we know the climate challenge does not get successfully addressed without significant additional action by China," the spokesperson told Axios. "China represents almost 30 percent of global emissions, in addition to its carbon-intensive investments abroad."The spokesperson called Chinese President Xi's promise to achieve net zero emissions before 2060 "a significant step forward," but added that China needs to do more to reach Paris Agreement goals."We will continue to engage China and other key countries as we move forward to address the climate crisis. All countries must raise their ambitions as we move toward COP26 in Glasgow," the spokesperson said.Flashback: U.S. Climate envoy John Kerry in January said that the U.S. must deal with China on climate change as a "critical standalone issue," but that the Biden administration will not stop confronting Beijing on human rights and trade abuses.Go deeper: Democrats see China as a test for RepublicansMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern in $25 billion railway bet on trade

    Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd agreed on Sunday to acquire Kansas City Southern in a $25 billion cash-and-stock deal to create the first railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada, standing to benefit from a pick-up in trade. It would be the largest ever combination of North American railways by transaction value. It comes amid a recovery in supply chains that were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and follows the ratification of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) last year that removed the threat of trade tensions that had escalated under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • This Down Syndrome Activist Is Helping Students Learn How to Treat Others With Respect

    "It's okay to be who you are. I am proud of who I am, and what I am doing."

  • When LBJ and Hubert Humphrey Teamed Up to Break a Talking Filibuster

    A rotating four-man team, middle-of-the-night wake-up calls and even a daily newsletter. In the 1960s, breaking a filibuster was hard—but it was still possible.

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • Ted Cruz claims Democrats want voting rights for ‘illegal aliens,’ ‘child molesters’: report

    As a new bill aimed at expanding voting rights reaches the Senate floor, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is determined to rally fellow Republicans to block it. According to The Associated Press, Cruz reportedly told a right-wing group that Democrats are trying to allow “illegal aliens” and “child molesters” the right to vote. The AP obtained an audio recording of an invite-only call of GOP state lawmakers, organized by right-wing group American Legislative Exchange Council, Cruz vehemently stated that they must do all they can to block passage of the For the People Act, or H.R. 1.

  • Photos of spring break in Miami Beach show street fights, arrests, and maskless crowds as the city extends its emergency 8 p.m. curfew

    Black community leaders criticized police for using "unnecessary force" on people of color after officers fired pepper balls into the crowd on Saturday.

  • Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border

    Within weeks of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, the Biden administration had reversed many of the most maligned Trump-era immigration policies, including deporting children seeking asylum who arrived alone at the U.S.-Mexico border and forcing migrants to wait in Mexico as they made their case to stay in the United States. While the administration was working on immigration legislation to address long-term problems, it didn’t have an on-the-ground plan to manage a surge of migrants. Career immigration officials had warned there could be a surge after the presidential election and the news that the Trump policies, widely viewed as cruel, were being reversed.

  • Goldman Team Says U.S. Stocks Take Biden Tax Plan in Stride

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s potential tax hikes will likely deal only a temporary blow to U.S. equities thanks to the tide of fiscal spending, including the prospect of growth-friendly infrastructure outlays, strategists said.Stocks are pricing in the good news around infrastructure and showing “little concern about tax hikes,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note Friday.The S&P 500 is up about 75% over the past year, helped by huge injections of stimulus. Strategists said Biden’s plans for the first major federal tax hike since 1993 for programs like infrastructure and fighting climate change will weigh on company earnings and equity allocations in the short term.The evaluations are tentative pending more details on how levies will change. Many in Congress remain opposed to tax increases amid the pandemic.Higher corporate taxes are likely to cut S&P 500 earnings by 3% in 2022, the Goldman strategists said, while a JPMorgan Chase & Co. team led by John Normand said they will be a “drag on earnings growth and buybacks.”During his campaign, Biden discussed raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% -- still below the pre-Trump 35% -- as well as increasing the top marginal tax rate to 39.6% and taxing capital gains and dividends at the higher ordinary income tax rate.Higher capital gains taxes for top earners could cut equity allocations, lower stock prices and reverse gains from momentum trading, Goldman said. JPMorgan said they “could trigger pre-emptive selling before the tax year ends.”Normand’s team also pointed to how recent stimulus steps and the reopening of economies should lead to “extraordinary growth and profits momentum.” Capital gains taxes increases in 1987 and 1993 had only a “modest” intra-month impact with a drawdown of less than 5%, according to JPMorgan.Funding the infrastructure plan would imply much less pressure on bond yields than the two recent Covid-19 stimulus packages, according to JPMorgan, because the government wouldn’t have to issue as much debt to pay for it. Lower debt issuance “could prove relatively benign for bonds, the dollar and gold,” the team added.(Updates markets in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jump in Yields Pressure Aussie, Kiwi While BOJ Decision Underpins Yen

    While another surge in Treasury yields dominated the trade, central bank activity in the US, Australia and Japan also had a say in the price action.

  • China the ‘big trade winner’ from lockdowns in the West

    China has emerged as the “big winner” from Western economies being in lockdown after grabbing market share during a “warp speed” trade recovery, new figures have revealed. The Asian manufacturing powerhouse has boosted its goods exports to around 110pc of pre-Covid levels during a rapid trade rebound, recovering to normal volumes in just seven months, according to economists at Société Générale. Global trade reached its pre-virus peak in November, but the US, eurozone and many emerging markets are still short of normal levels. Chinese trade fully recovered within seven months and ha,s along with Japan, even boosted exports since Covid struck. Meanwhile, SocGen’s data showed that eurozone and US goods exports are at 99pc and 97pc of their pre-Covid level, respectively, while Africa and the Middle East and eastern Europe have further to claw back at around 90pc. “China has come out the big winner,” said Klaus Baader, chief economist at the French bank. “It clearly has grabbed additional market share in global trade. It is also true for the emerging market Asia economies outside of China, but some of the other emerging economies have had a pretty difficult time of it.” While economies have suffered historic recessions, demand for goods has recovered rapidly as the Covid blow has fallen largely on the services sector. Manufacturers across the world have largely shrugged off renewed lockdowns as spending shifted in locked down economies from shuttered services to goods. Mr Baader said the bounce back in global trade from the initial Covid plunge has been “remarkably fast”. He explained: “This really is a warp speed trade recovery. It is so different from the Great Recession… The decline this time was more rapid and nearly as deep in global trade, but the rebound was practically instant.”