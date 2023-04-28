Right-wing extremist who set off bomb in his kitchen convicted of terrorism offences

A still from a video showing the scene after the explosion in Vaughn Dolphin’s kitchen - West Midlands Police

A Right-wing extremist who accidentally set off a homemade bomb in his kitchen has been convicted of terrorism offences.

Vaughn Dolphin filmed himself in a gas mask surrounded by a choking cloud of smoke after attempting to create the lethal device in a saucepan on a domestic hob.

The 20-year-old white supremacist, who glorified Hitler’s SS paramilitary unit, had also built a crude but “viable” musket in his garden shed, jurors heard.

Dolphin, from Walsall in the West Midlands, was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday of two charges of possession of explosives after blast ingredients, including nitrocellulose, were found in his house.

He was also found guilty of having an unlicensed firearm – a gun he had made from a length of metal tube – as well as several terrorism offences.

At his home, officers uncovered how-to guides on building a shotgun, homemade plastic explosives and arson attacks on an encrypted USB thumb drive.

Bragging in the video he made after nearly blowing up his kitchen, posted to the online chatroom Telegram, Dolphin boasted of causing an “awesome fireball”. He comments: “Next time I’ll do this outside – but, ah well, you live and learn.”

Vaughn Dolphin - West Midlands Police/PA

Dolphin believed he was safe from law enforcement because he had encrypted his gun-making, explosives and arson manuals, and thought he could argue the blast ingredients he had purchased were for “gardening” purposes.

But counter-terrorism officers received “intelligence”, leading them to arrest the student within 48 hours of the video.

Dolphin also ranted in a Telegram group: “God, I hate Muslims”, and in another post used racist terminology about an ethnic group, adding: “The ones that act like decent white people I would allow. But the monkeys that chimp out in Minnesota should be shot.”

He made the comments under a username including the term “1488” – long associated with neo-Nazis because of the double reference to “H”, the eighth letter of the alphabet, short for “Heil Hitler”.

Story continues

Dolphin filmed himself in a gas mask after the blast - West Midlands Police

Dolphin was convicted after denying two charges under the Explosive Substances Act, six charges of having documents likely to be of use to terrorists, and two of sharing online material that could encourage terrorism. He also denied a charge of unlawful possession of a crude gun barrel.

He shrugged his shoulders as the verdicts were read out, and will be sentenced on May 11.

Speaking afterwards, Chief Superintendent Mark Payne, the head of West Midlands counter-terrorism unit, said: “This was clearly a young man with a really dangerous mindset. I’ve got no doubt at all that his intent was to cause harm.”