Right-Wing Lawmaker's 'BEST' Trump Question Backfires Spectacularly On Twitter
Ed Mazza
·2 min read
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) asked a question on Twitter on Wednesday, but he probably didn’t like the answers he received.

Jackson, a conspiracy theorist and Donald Trump acolyte who as White House physician once claimed the then-president could live to 200, wrote:

He received some 20,000 replies over the course of the day. However, many of them were variations on the same answer:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

