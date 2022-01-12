Right-wing leader connected to the Proud Boys arrested in Boise. Here’s the latest

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Far-right activist Kyle “Based Stickman” Chapman, who is on probation in California for possessing a leaded stick during a Donald Trump rally in 2017, has been arrested in Boise.

Chapman, 46, was arrested Tuesday by Boise police for battery against health care workers, a felony, according to the court records. He was being held Wednesday on a $10,000 bail at the Ada County Jail.

The former Bay Area resident moved to Boise sometime in recent years, according to multiple posts by Chapman and a local Twitter page that points out right-wing extremism in Idaho.

Many of you probably know that Kyle “Based Stickman” Chapman recently moved to Boise with his family. They bought two homes here, a residence and an AirBNB. We found them both and have started the process of notifying their neighbors! — IdahoARA (@AraIdaho) December 2, 2020

Chapman became known within the alt-right movement after he was recorded on video beating counter-protesters with a stick weighted with lead during the March 2017 rally in Berkeley, California that was part of nationwide protests in support of then-President Donald Trump. He later founded the Fraternal Order of the Alt-Knights, or FOAK, which the American Civil Liberties Union classifies as a hate group.

FOAK was created as a paramilitary arm of the far-right Proud Boys. The Proud Boys are classified as a hate group by organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, which say the group espouses xenophobic views, including white nationalism and anti-Semitism. The group describes itself as “Western chauvinists.”

Since FOAK’s formation, Chapman has lost his leadership role, according to multiple media outlets. In November 2020, he attempted to take over the Proud Boys and make it an explicitly white supremacist and anti-Semitic organization, but the coup failed.

Chapman was set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Ada County Magistrate Court.

Chapman’s past charges

Chapman has been arrested and convicted numerous times in California and Texas on charges including grand theft, robbery and assault, according to multiple media outlets.

In 1993 was convicted in Texas on a robbery charge. In 2001 he was convicted of grand theft in San Diego County.

He pleaded no contest in 2019 in the leaded-stick incident and was placed on probation until September 2024. A no-contest plea means a defendant isn’t admitting guilt but is accepting the punishment a guilty plea could render.

In April 2017, a month after the stick incident, Chapman was arrested again for allegedly fighting two people in Berkeley while filming a promotional video, according to local media outlet Berkeleyside.

In December 2017, he was pulled over in California for operating a vehicle off-road and disorderly conduct, which is where officers found that he had a kubotan, a keychain weapon, in violation of the judge’s order in his March rally charges. Chapman’s bail was increased from $135,000 to $400,00 at prosecutors’ request.

Chapman pleaded guilty to the two charges, both misdemeanors, and was sentenced to a year of probation and a $500 fine or community service.

In 2018, Chapman pleaded guilty in Texas to aggravated assault after a bar fight in Austin in July 2017, according to SF Gate. Chapman visited the Lone Star state to attend a “Texans for American Freedom” rally. He was sentenced to three years of probation, a $10,000 fine and anger management classes.