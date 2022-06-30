A Right-Wing Media Melee About Trump?
Some right-wing media outlets that once adored Donald Trump are turning their backs on him following Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony.
State lawmakers working on new reproductive rights bill
The House Jan. 6 committee has heard dramatic testimony from former White House aides and others about Donald Trump’s relentless efforts to overturn the 2020 election — and his encouragement of supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol bent on achieving his goal. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide in Trump’s White House, added fresh urgency to the question Tuesday as she delivered explosive new testimony about Trump’s actions before and during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Trump's aides knew there could be legal consequences.
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson likely didn't receive the answers he was hoping for.
One outlet said Trump was a "disgrace," while another outlet's column said the former president "willfully exacerbated the problem" on January 6.
With Rodney Davis's loss to a Trump-backed challenger, Barry Loudermilk is now next in line to lead the committee if Republicans retake the House.
Tuesday's testimony from a former White House aide may raise more questions about Rep. Kevin McCarthy's decision to pull his chosen GOP members from the Jan. 6 committee.
In one of the most striking moments of Tuesday's testimony, a former White House aide said she heard that Donald Trump had physically assaulted his own head of Secret Service, Robert Engel
After an artistic swimmer fainted in the pool during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, the Team USA coach who heroically saved her recounted the “scary” incident.
"I grabbed a towel, and started wiping the ketchup off the wall to help the valet out," Hutchinson said.
A candidate for Nevada governor who lost this month's Republican primary election by just over 11 percentage points, or nearly 26,000 votes, will pay for a statewide recount after he objected to the outcome and made numerous unproven claims about the election process. Nevada’s Secretary of State told county clerks Wednesday to begin conducting a recount this week, at a cost of $190,960 to Reno attorney Joey Gilbert. Gilbert had 26.7% of the vote on June 14, trailing Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who won 38.4% in a crowded primary field for the Republican governor nomination on June 14.
At the end of Tuesday’s public hearing of the House select committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Chairman Bennie Thompson encouraged more witnesses to come forward.
Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified on Tuesday that former President Trump was so upset that then-Attorney General William Barr dismissed claims of widespread election fraud that he threw his lunch at the wall in the West Wing dining room. Hutchinson recalled hearing noise from down the hall shortly after Barr’s interview with…
Voters in New York, Colorado, Illinois, Utah and Oklahoma cast ballots in primary elections. In NY, Andrew Giuliani lost the GOP governor's race.
At a press conference in Madrid after the NATO summit, President Biden said he supported changing filibuster rules in the Senate to codify into law the right to an abortion and the right to privacy.
Two-thirds of Americans say they think that former President Trump should be prosecuted for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new poll. A Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday asked respondents if they believed Trump’s efforts to overturn the last presidential election’s results was a crime and that he should face…
Matt Salmon left Arizona's Republican primary for governor on Tuesday and changed the complexion of the race.
While on the campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2008, Barack Obama along with Michelle prioritized keeping things as normal as possible for their daughters in the chaotic journey that was campaign life. They kept them in sports and gave them chores and later supported them getting jobs, and attending the prom and graduating from college. Here’s the evolution of the sisters before, during, and after living in the White House.
The Pioneer Woman will preside over a new kind of cooking process. Ree Drummond, who has parlayed her ranch lifestyle into a decade-long association with Food Network, will lead the new competition series “Big Bad Budget Battle,” which is produced by fellow food celebrity Guy Fieri and is slated to debut on the Warner Bros. […]
The remains of seven soldiers killed in World War I have been given full military burial after their remains were discovered during a gas pipeline construction near Ypres