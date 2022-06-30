A Right-Wing Media Melee About Trump?
Some right-wing media outlets that once adored Donald Trump are turning their backs on him following Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony.
Some right-wing media outlets that once adored Donald Trump are turning their backs on him following Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony.
State lawmakers working on new reproductive rights bill
The House Jan. 6 committee has heard dramatic testimony from former White House aides and others about Donald Trump’s relentless efforts to overturn the 2020 election — and his encouragement of supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol bent on achieving his goal. Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide in Trump’s White House, added fresh urgency to the question Tuesday as she delivered explosive new testimony about Trump’s actions before and during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Trump's aides knew there could be legal consequences.
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson likely didn't receive the answers he was hoping for.
What to know about who's running for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general in Georgia in November.
Massachusetts researchers cautioned that great white sharks are expected to be present in the waters near Cape Cod this summer due to warm weather and a large seal population.
STORY: "I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the President say something to the effect of 'I don't effing care that they have weapons..."On January 6, 2021, then-President Donald Trump knew his supporters were armed, but he directed them to the Capitol anyway.That’s the explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who on Tuesday provided the House select committee with a look at what was unfolding among the President and his top allies on the day of the Capitol riot.Hutchinson said Trump expressed anger that the Secret Service was using metal-detecting magnetometers to keep armed people out of the fenced-off area where he gave his fiery speech."...because he wanted it full and he was angry that we weren't letting people through the mags with weapons..."(flash)CHENEY: "The select committee has learned about reports from outside the magnetometers and has obtained police radio transmissions identifying individuals with firearms, including AR-15s near the Ellipse on the morning of January 6th."Hutchinson, in a pre-recorded interview, said she was told there were knives, guns, spears and flagpoles among Trump supporters… But Trump said: “Something to the effect of, 'Take the effing mags away, they're not here to hurt me. Let them in, let my people in. They can march the Capitol after the rallies over. They can march from the Ellipse."Following the rally, Hutchinson testified that Trump got into an altercation with Secret Service agents who were refusing to drive him to the Capitol in a limousine nicknamed "the Beast."This is her account of a conversation with Tony Ornato, then-White House deputy chief of staff:"Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of 'I'm the effing president -Take me up to the Capitol now', to which Bobby responded, 'Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.' The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engle grabbed his arm, said, 'Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We're going back to the West Wing. We're not going to the Capitol.' Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engle and when Mr. Ornato had recounted the story to me he had motioned towards his clavicles."Trump on Tuesday quickly denied Hutchinson's account in a social media post, saying he never tried to grab the steering wheel.Under oath on Tuesday, Hutchinson painted a picture of panicked White House officials bristling at the possibility of Trump joining what was to become a violent mob pushing its way into the Capitol, hunting for then-Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers who were certifying the 2020 election results."Mr. Cipollone said something to the effect of 'please make sure we don't go up to the Capitol, Cassidy, keep in touch with me. We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen…”At the hearing's conclusion, lawmaker Liz Cheney said the committee was aware that some witnesses testifying have been contacted by former colleagues and pressed to demonstrate "loyalty" to Trump.“Here’s how one witness described phone calls from people interested in that witnesses testimony: ‘What they said to me is, as long as I continue to be a team player, they know that I’m on the team (flash) you know, I’ll continue to stay in good graces in Trump World.’”The 7th public hearing is scheduled for July.
In surprise testimony, an ex-White House aide revealed how Trump was determined to go to the Capitol and knew his mobbed supporters were armed.
The United States on Thursday took enforcement action imposing restrictions against Delaware-based Heritage Trust on the grounds that sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov holds a property interest, the Treasury Department said. The move subjects the trust, with a value of over $1 billion, to the same restrictions as Kerimov, barring Americans from dealing with it or the contribution of funds. It is the latest action enforcing Washington's wide-ranging sanctions against Russian oligarchs and elites following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands and displaced millions of citizens.
Steve Bannon, a former adviser in the Trump administration, has requested that his trial over contempt of Congress charges be delayed, arguing the Jan. 6 House select committee’s hearings have gained too much publicity. In a court filing on Wednesday, Bannon’s attorneys, David Schoen, Robert Costello and Evan Corcoran, asked for the start date of…
Five legal experts told Insider how the Justice Department could build a criminal case against Trump, noting he may have a strong defense.
We don't yet have a date for the next hearing on the Jan. 6 committee's Capitol attack findings.
Amtrak officials said 275 passengers and 12 crew members were on the train headed from Los Angeles to Chicago when several cars derailed after the train struck a dump truck at a crossing.
Former White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney predicted “things could get very dark” for former President Trump after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 rioting held an explosive hearing on Tuesday that showed Trump intimidated witnesses who testified before the panel. Mulvaney, who resigned from the Trump administration on Jan. 6,…
With Rodney Davis's loss to a Trump-backed challenger, Barry Loudermilk is now next in line to lead the committee if Republicans retake the House.
Both Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña left the game after the collision, and didn't return.
Under George Tenney’s plea agreement, the South Carolina supporter of former President Trump will likely go to prison for obstructing an official proceeding during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Cheney told ABC News that she stands by Hutchinson amid questions about whether the former president tried to hijack his own ride on January 6.
Some fear the rolling back of LGBTQ rights could follow the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Josh Duggar, a former star of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” is now an inmate at a Dallas-area federal prison.
Writer outlines actions that he thinks weakens the United States.