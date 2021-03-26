Right wing militia flag linked to gun threat on Columbia’s Main street

Lucas Daprile
·2 min read

Two men who police say threatened a couple with a gun on Main Street in Columbia, S.C., were driving a car bearing a flag often connected to a far right-wing militia.

Witnesses told police a suspect with a gun got out of the car and threatened a woman. A man confronted the suspect , causing the other suspect — who also had a gun— to threaten the man, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. Video released by Columbia Police Department also shows the two men exchanging what appears to be a handgun outside Boyd Plaza near the Columbia Museum of Art.

The couple took refuge inside a restaurant. They were not injured.

A still image from the video released by police shows the car — a dark colored SUV police say could be a GMC Yukon — near the scene bearing a “Three Percenters” flag. The “Three Percenters” are a right-wing militia who have in recent years targeted political leftists, Muslims and immigrants, according to the Anti-Defamation League’s website.

Police highlighted the flag in both video and witness statements, according to the news release.

“Three Percenters have a track record of criminal activity ranging from weapons violations to terrorist plots and attacks,” according to the ADL’s website.

Alongside groups such as the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters are part of an anti-government militia movement, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Three Percenters have at least one chapter in South Carolina, according to the law center.

The “Three Percenters” flag was seen at the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill insurrection, and the group has appeared at demonstrations on coronavirus restrictions, gun control and social justice, according to The Washington Post.

Police have encouraged anyone who has information about the case to call 888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Should Value Investors Buy BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Is Celestica (CLS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • GPX vs. BFAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    GPX vs. BFAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Is NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Is Polaris Inc (PII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Police release CCTV of man suspected of sexual offences including ‘flashing 12-year-old girl’

    Three separate incidents in north London are believed to be linked, according to the Metropolitan Police.

  • Should Value Investors Buy Alcoa (AA) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Gun store owner: Boulder shooting suspect passed background check

    The 21-year-old suspect in the Boulder massacre passed a background check before buying a gun at a local store, the store owner told The Denver Post on Friday.Details: John Mark Eagleton, owner of Eagles Nest Armory, said the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, passed the background check required by the state and conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which ultimately cleared him for the purchase. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Eagleton did not identify what type of weapon was sold to Alissa, per The Denver Post.Alissa bought a Ruger AR-556 semiautomatic pistol six days before the mass shooting, which killed 10 people.Police removed "a rifle (possible AR-15)" and a "semiautomatic handgun" from the shooting scene.What they're saying: "Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues," Eagleton said, according to the Denver Post."We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Living With A Serial Killer

    In a series of three powerful 90 minute episodes, Living with a Serial Killer asks: what is it like to discover that the person you shared your life with is really a vicious murderer?

  • Georgia Lawmaker Charged With Felony For Knocking On Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office Door

    State Rep. Park Cannon, a Black woman, was arrested and accused of obstruction after protesting a bill that makes it harder for Georgians to vote.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

    It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh. Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Trump CDC director says Covid ‘escaped’ from Wuhan lab, contradicting Fauci

    The former head of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says Covid-19 "most likely" came from a laboratory in Wuhan where Chinese scientists were conducting research on coronaviruses. Robert Redfield, the CDC director in the Trump administration, said in a new interview with CNN on Friday that Covid-19 likely began spreading in September or October of 2019 after likely infecting a lab worker accidentally. Dr Anthony Fauci addressed the comments during the White House’s Covid-19 response news briefing on Friday, saying there were more likely explanations of the virus origin than having come from a laboratory.

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Trump says he slashed federal funds for Latin American countries to ‘punish’ them for border crossings

    Former president claims he ‘stopped paying the $500m dollars that we were wasting on’ Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Biden defends immigration policies by pointing to differences with Trump

    President Biden defended his decision to roll back several of his predecessor’s immigration policies, while refuting suggestions that his more humanitarian approach to immigration is to blame for the rise in the number of migrants arriving at the southern border.