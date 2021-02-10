Right-wing OAN denies claims Donald Trump Jr has bought 50 per cent stake to turn it into a Fox News rival

&lt;p&gt;Right-wing OAN denies claims Donald Trump Jr has bought 50 per cent stake to turn it into a Fox News rival&lt;/p&gt; (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Right-wing OAN denies claims Donald Trump Jr has bought 50 per cent stake to turn it into a Fox News rival

(Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Right-wing OAN network has denied claims Donald Trump Jr has bought a 50 per cent stake to turn it into a Fox News rival.

The San Diego-based network has become a favourite of former president Donald Trump and he often praised it on Twitter before he was kicked off social media in the wake of the Capitol riot.

Conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel, President of ACT for America, claimed she was told of the purchase when she was around the former president's "inner circle" in Florida.

“I know that Don Jr bought 50 per cent of OAN because Newsmax did not want to sell," she told "theDove" media network.

"So they went to OAN and bought 50 per cent shares and they are going to try and turn that into a competitor for Fox News and are hoping to bring more people, like the personalities on Fox, into that network and build it up."

But the owners of the media company say they are “not looking” to sell, despite interest in it.

“We are very optimistic about our future and not looking to sell our family owned and operated business,” Charles Herring, the president of Herring Broadcasting, told The Independent.

“We’ve received some recent unsolicited expressed interest, but my understanding is that the Trump family is NOT involved.”

Donald Trump Jr was also linked with a purchase of the pro-Trump network last year, which was again denied by the Herring family.

