Right-Wing PragerU Material Can Now Appear in Montana Textbooks

Ultra-conservative advocacy group PragerU has furthered its state-by-state expansion into classrooms nationwide, recently obtaining a license for its content to be utilized in textbooks used in Montana public schools. Prager University—despite not being an accredited education organization—has delivered teaching materials to more and more classrooms in Republican-leaning states in recent months, drawing backlash from historians and advocates who argue its teaching material is often a departure from historical reality. Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen signed an agreement with the far-right nonprofit in August, the Montana Free Press reported, allowing the material to appear in textbooks at the digression of local school district administrators.

