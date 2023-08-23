Right-Wing Pundit Wants Trump To Stay In Jail, Not Post $200,000 Bond

Although former President Donald Trump is expected to post bond Thursday in Fulton Country related to charges under Georgia’s racketeering and corrupt organizations statutes, one right-wing pundit has a devious suggestion: Don’t pay the $200,000 and just stay in jail.

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino made the seemingly strange suggestion on his podcast Tuesday, but said he’s not trying to make Trump suffer, just Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

“It may sound like a crazy idea, but, folks, we’re living in crazy times. And crazy times require crazy, bold approaches,” Bongino said, before declaring that Willis wants “to be a smart ass tyrant little socialist communist,” an insult that doesn’t really make sense except as red meat to his audience.

Bongino then explained why Trump should be willing to go to jail rather than post bond.

“You gonna jail him?” he said. “Let’s elect our first political prisoner. Go ahead. Go to jail.”

Bongino said that if Trump were to opt for jail rather posting bond, his Secret Service detail would be able to “shut the entire jail down, and we’ll see how long you’re willing to keep this charade going.”

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, then cited statutes that he claimed gave the Secret Service an “absolute federal authority supremacy clause” that allowed to “declare anything a federally protected area ― even a prison cell.”

He said that an entire prison wing could be cleared out so that Trump might not see another human being other than Secret Service agents.

Bongino said Trump supporters should protest at the jail every day the former president, who was charged with more than a dozen felonies in Georgia earlier this month and faces multiple criminal cases elsewhere, is there.

“Don’t post the bond,” he reiterated. “Make them put you in jail and make them show America their asses and show America who they really are.”

You can see Bongino make his case in the video below.

Dan Bongino (@dbongino) makes a GREAT point on why it might be a good idea for President Trump NOT to post bail.



Put on the pressure!



Take a listen: pic.twitter.com/xUmWjNHII7 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 23, 2023

Some people agreed with Bongino, and hoped Trump would go through with it, in part for the fundraising opportunities, and, of course, to own the libs.

Dan Bongino out there playing 4D chess today. Can u imagine how many T-shirts would sell with an orange jumpsuit on? https://t.co/pEMOaWnVhP — Matt Kim (@MattAttack009_) August 23, 2023

Hmm, yes. Don’t post bail!



Have the Secret Service take over the jail to protect the president. It would be EPIC! https://t.co/0FHk41NCRJ — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) August 23, 2023

But if Bongino thought his suggestion would anger never Trumpers, he was sadly mistaken.

In fact, many people were amused at Bongino’s notion that self-proclaimed germophobe Trump could handle being behind bars for a single day.

The funny part of this “plan” he’s floating for Trump to remain in jail and refuse to post bond to prove a point is that they actually believe their soft, pampered, weak hero could handle a single day in jail. pic.twitter.com/f4yAluVHTQ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 23, 2023

Others piled on ....

Lock him up!!! I’m all over that. Let’s get a chorus of Far Right Fanatics bellowing, “Lock Him Up”. https://t.co/mSpWr7JYyE — Bruce Madonna (@BruceMadonna) August 23, 2023

Donald Trump willingly spend time in jail??? 😝😅🤣😝😅🤣👇 https://t.co/7IGy2qurSH — kathy hurley (@hurlgirl) August 23, 2023

So Dipshit Bongino says Trump shouldn’t post bail and go to jail so they can elect their first Political Prisoner…. I shit you not. https://t.co/tiCKNWUVi4 — Kevan Young (@KevanYoung2) August 23, 2023

Have you guys ever watch the movie, "The Shawshank Redemption" (1994)? They place bets as to who breaks on the first night and cries like a baby... Imagine a man who takes a dump on a golden toilet and eats fast food like it's going out of style.. he will fold like a cheap two… https://t.co/uu7EIk3vxlpic.twitter.com/FZ0zNjDCOm — Angel (Ask the Chief) (@DavilaAngelsd1) August 23, 2023

For me the crazy part is that they knew trump was a low life white collar criminal but they voted him into the WH anyways. Did they really think that trump was gonna get away with crime after crime without facing consequences?!! 🧐 https://t.co/EVB01a7EXFpic.twitter.com/1lMcImrL7E — ✿💙 ƗŞŁΔŇĐ🏝ǤƗŘŁ 💙✿ 🇵🇷 (@IslandGirlPRV) August 23, 2023

