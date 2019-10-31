The Wingara (ASX:WNR) Share Price Is Up 11% And Shareholders Are Holding On

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the Wingara AG Limited (ASX:WNR) share price is up 11%, but that's less than the broader market return. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 3.2% in the last three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Wingara grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 171% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Wingara produced a TSR of 11% over the last year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 19%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 1.1% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

