Suspect arrested after Wingate man shot, killed inside Myrtle Beach home

A 23-year-old man from Wingate was shot and killed inside a home in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, Channel 9′s affiliate, WPDE, is reporting.

WPDE learned from coroner Tamara Willard that Jordan Drake died at a home on Hartland Drive on Saturday around 7:20 p.m.

ALSO READ: Teen sentenced in deadly shooting of another teen in north Charlotte

Warrants show that 21-year-old Mitchell Keith Sykes, of Monroe, is charged in Drake’s death, WPDE is reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: Man shot, killed in east Charlotte)