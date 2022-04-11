Wingate police looking for 1-year-old girl allegedly abducted by mother

Wingate police are looking for a 1-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother Sunday evening.

Police said Miliani Jade Rorie was reported missing from Glencroft Drive, which intersects with Ansonville Road near the Monroe Expressway. Police said Rorie was last seen wearing turquoise pants, a gray shirt, and gold shoes. She also had beads in her hair.

Officers said they believe Rorie was abducted by Jhamira Bennett, 22.

Wingate police said they asked to enter Rorie into the Amber Alert system but that request was denied. Officers said according to the state of North Carolina, Wingate police can’t prove the child is in any danger. They said the suspect in the case, Bennett, is her mom but she has no parental rights.

Bennett has an outstanding warrant for abduction of a child, authorities said.

Police asked anyone has any information about where Bennett or Rorie might be to call the Wingate Police Department at 704-233-1697.

