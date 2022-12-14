Wingate police looking for bank robbery suspect

Police in Wingate are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a bank near Wingate University on Wednesday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Wingate University went into lockdown as a precaution while police were looking for the bank robber Wednesday, the school confirmed to Channel 9. The university said police asked the school to go on lockdown after the robbery was reported. That lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of the suspect and asked for anyone with information about the robbery to call 911 immediately.

American Bank confirmed to Channel 9 that the Wingate branch would be closed for the rest of Wednesday but would reopen on Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

