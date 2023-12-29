Wingate rejects NAACP motion for emergency injunction against separate Jackson CCID Court

United State District Court Judge Henry Wingate denied the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's emergency motion Thursday to stop the Mississippi Supreme Court from appointing judges to Jackson's new Capitol Complex Improvement District Court.

The CCID Court would be led by a state-appointed judge and prosecutors.

The NAACP asked for an injunction pending appeal Wednesday, over a week after Wingate heard arguments for a preliminary injunction.

During the Dec. 19 hearing, Wingate said an opinion on the CCID Court would be given before Jan. 1, which is when the court is set to go into effect.

House Bill 1020 faced legal challenges almost immediately upon its passing in the spring, regarding the establishment of a new court.

Lawmakers in support of the bill argued that it would aid law enforcement in the prosecution of offenders, ease the backlog of cases in Jackson’s already busy courts and help fight crime in a city that has ranked among the most dangerous in the nation. This is the stance that the defense, in this case are siding with.

The Plaintiffs in the case are arguing that the new court would take the power away from Jackson citizens, impede on citizens' 14th Amendment rights and cause procedural irregularities.

Below are the current parties involved in the HB 1020 lawsuit:

Oral arguments heard Dec. 19: U.S. judge to rule on appointed court in Jackson by end of year

Plaintiffs:

NAACP

Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP

Jackson Branch of the NAACP

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of NAACP

Frank Figgers, civil rights and community activist from Jackson

Charles Taylor, executive director of Mississippi State Conference of the NAACP

Markyel Pittman, state president of MS NAACP Youth & College Division

Charles Jones

Nsombi Lambright-Haynes, executive director of OneVoiceMS

Defendents

Chief Justice Michael Randolph, who was previously a part of this lawsuit, was granted judicial immunity by Judge Wingate.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.)

Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell

Chief of Capitol Police Bo Luckey

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.)

