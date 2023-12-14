Wingfield: CON laws address a healthcare problem that no longer exists in Georgia

Kyle Wingfield
·4 min read
Oncology nurses Kasey Strickland and Celeste Wiggins at the celebratory bell patients ring when they complete their treatments
Oncology nurses Kasey Strickland and Celeste Wiggins at the celebratory bell patients ring when they complete their treatments

This is a commentary by Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, a libertarian-leaning think tank based in Atlanta. 

Clarity from leaders is a wonderful thing. It shows they know what they want to do, and that they have the courage of their convictions to explain it plainly.

Clarity is evident in the final report of the Georgia Senate’s Study Committee on Certificate of Need (CON) Reform, chaired by Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming. The directive is short and sweet: “the Study Committee recommends that Georgia’s CON laws should be repealed in their entirety.”

Amen.

More Wingfield: Being thankful for public policy that drives opportunities for Georgians

Similarly clear is the committee’s concise summary of its findings justifying that recommendation: “Based upon the testimony, research presented, and information received, the (committee) has found that the problem which Georgia’s CON laws were intended to combat no longer exists. The CON process is used by market incumbents to prevent competition and deny patients the benefits therefrom. The CON laws prevent the citizens of Georgia from benefiting from advances in health care delivery, especially in rural communities.”

Amen to all that, too.

First, for those who need a refresher: CON laws require state approval for various types of healthcare facilities, equipment and services. They also give existing providers a “competitor’s veto.” That is, they can object to a CON application, effectively turning it into a lawsuit – making it costlier and more time-consuming to pursue, and ultimately more likely to be rejected.

These laws block not only new hospitals from being built, but new surgery centers, imaging centers, childbirth facilities and others. In a state where access to care is lacking, these laws stand in the way of making care more accessible and affordable. Given all that, what exactly was the problem CON laws were supposed to address, and why does it no longer exist?

More: Screening of 'The Only Doctor' spotlights Clay County, Georgia's sole medical provider

State CON laws came from a federal mandate in the 1970s. At the time, Washington largely picked up the tab for new hospital facilities and pricey medical equipment, and it wanted to ensure it was spending tax dollars wisely. Officials also worried that more facilities would lead to more care being provided unnecessarily – that “in an insured population, a hospital bed built is a hospital bed filled.”

But that’s not how we finance new healthcare facilities anymore, and Congress repealed its mandate for states to have CON laws in 1986. Yet, most states still maintain these laws.

So the problem CON laws were meant to solve no longer plagues us. Today, private capital backs most proposed new facilities. Why not let investors invest?

Defenders of CON laws like to say the healthcare industry is different, that it wouldn’t be economically viable for hospitals and other providers to compete rather than focus on their patients. But the only reason this even seems true is the existence of CON laws.

If any other industry had laws protecting its members from new entrants, that industry, too, would argue that its economics didn’t allow for more providers. It might even adopt some of the same practices – such as opaque pricing and aggressive vertical consolidation – that make healthcare appear to be a vulnerable industry. The arguments in defense of CON are circular.

Kyle Wingfield
Kyle Wingfield

All of this denies patients the benefits of healthcare advances, particularly in rural communities. It has become so expensive and time-consuming to file a CON application that the bar for even trying to build something new has become too high. Rural communities don’t offer the critical mass of potential patients to make an application worth the risk. And it’s not as if CON laws have prevented a spate of rural hospital closings over the past decade-plus.

So, rather than protecting what rural communities have, CON laws mostly just make it less likely they’ll get anything new.

The Senate passed a modest CON repeal bill earlier this year, only to see it idle in the House. The House also has a CON study committee this year, and its report is due soon. If it has the same inspired clarity as the Senate’s report, Georgia patients may finally get some new options.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Wingfield: CON laws address a hospital problem that no longer exists

Recommended Stories

  • The best MacBooks for 2024: How to pick the best Apple laptop

    Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.

  • The Morning After: Tesla recalls more than 2 million cars over Autopilot safety

    The biggest news stories this morning: Instagram is making it easier to remove spammy followers, Apple’s self-repair program now includes the iPhone 15, Xbox Cloud Gaming lands on Meta Quest headsets.

  • Stock market news today: US futures rise as Fed pivot fuels euphoria

    The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.

  • Investors absolutely love the Fed's soft landing

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled rate cuts next year while the economy should continue to perform well, a combination that had investors thrilled.

  • Google Nest Renew and OhmConnect merge into "Renew Home" with a $100M boost from SIP

    Another development today in Google's long-term strategy to streamline some of its less-core business operations. Google Nest Renew -- a load shifting service for Google Nest owners get them to consume energy at off-peak times when energy is less expensive, or when "cleaner" grid options are available -- is spinning out from Google and combining with OhmConnect, a project of Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners that helps manage load shifting services for Nest and other smart thermostat brands. As part of the deal, SIP will be kicking in $100 million into the new entity, and it will become a majority owner of it.

  • US bankruptcy filings on pace to reach highest level since 2020

    Bankruptcy experts attribute the increase in filings this year to rising interest rates and changes in the post-pandemic economy.

  • Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders game

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.

  • Instagram now offers AI-generated backgrounds on Stories

    The tool, backdrop, is available for US users.

  • Threads finally launches in Europe

    Threads has finally arrived in Europe over five months after it launched in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

  • 2024 Kia Sportage Review: Hybrids are a class leader. The base engine, um, no

    The 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid is one of our top-recommended compact SUV choices. There's also an excellent Sportage Plug-In Hybrid.

  • This electric can opener saves your wrists — and it's just $27 ($9 off) at Amazon today

    Just place this handy gadget on your can, push a button and let it get to work.

  • Qogita — a wholesale marketplace for retailers — raises $86M Series B to compete with Ankorstore in Europe

    Qogita, a two-sided e-commerce wholesale marketplace aimed at retailers largely in the health and beauty sectors, has raised €80 million ($86 million) in a Series B round led by London’s Dawn Capital. Also participating were previous investors Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners and LocalGlobe. Qogita has now raised a total of €119 million.

  • Jumia discontinues food delivery across seven markets, shifts focus to expanding physical goods business

    Pan-African e-commerce platform Jumia has disclosed its intention to discontinue its food delivery service, Jumia Food. The company said its food delivery business is not aligned with the current operational landscape and prevailing macroeconomic conditions in the seven markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Ivory Coast. As a result, Jumia will cease its food delivery operations across these markets by the end of December 2023.

  • Berlin climate startup ecoworks is using a high tech blend to decarbonize buildings

    Berlin-based climate startup ecoworks is using digital technologies, AI and industrial robots to tackle a huge and critical problem: Energy inefficient buildings. Around three-quarters of buildings in Europe are deemed energy inefficient, per the startup, while around half of the 315 million residential units in the region have energy performance ratings of E or worse. Which means millions and millions of existing buildings, whether residential apartments, office blocks or public buildings like schools and hospitals, are going to need some form of renovation, at the very least, if we're to tackle the legacy of past construction practices and decarbonize our built environment.

  • One stat you need to know for every team in Week 15 + TNF preview

    It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 15. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. I'm sure Al Michaels is pumped for this one.

  • Patriots' next head coach, owners meetings takeaways | Inside Coverage

    Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.

  • 2024 SEC schedule: Oklahoma and Texas begin life in the SEC at home

    The SEC released the weekly schedules for all 16 teams Wednesday night.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo drops career-high 64 points over Pacers, then tensions rise over game ball

    The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.

  • Twitch's new nudity policy allows illustrated nipples, but not human underboob

    Twitch announced sweeping updates to its sexual content policy and content classification system, which now allows previously prohibited content like illustrated nipples and "erotic dances," in addition to clarifying what nudity is and isn't allowed on the platform. The framing implied nudity, but never actually showed content that explicitly violated Twitch's sexual content policies. Other streamers, who were predominantly male, were enraged by Morgpie's content and called for Twitch to crack down on the apparent nudity.

  • 2023 Bowl Bonanza, part I: More transfer portal news & will Dylan Raiola flip to Nebraska?

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to rumors that no. 1 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola could flip his commitment from the University of Georgia to Nebraska.