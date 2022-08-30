Wingstop launches their own chicken sandwich, calls for consumers to 'split' from competitors

There's a new player in the chicken sandwich game.

Wingstop is "calling for a breakup" between consumers and their current chicken sandwich choices by introducing their own signature chicken sandwich nationwide. The sandwich, which comes on two toasted buns with pickles, is available in all of the chain's dozen wing flavors, from lemon pepper to mango habanero.

"The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage," Stacy Peterson, Wingstop's chief revenue and technology officer, said in a statement.

The sandwich costs $5.49, and a combo with a drink and fries costs $7.99.

The lineup of available Wingstop chicken sandwiches.

The new menu options come as numerous fast food chains have rolled out their own chicken sandwiches ever since a food war began when Popeye's released their own sandwich in 2019. Since then, Burger King has launched its own, and McDonald's will test its chicken Big Mac in the US this year.

Wingstop said their release comes, "in a world of boring breaded sandwiches with only plain or spicy to choose from."

"Fans will be begging to split from their current and tired weekly 'lunch date,'" the chain added.

McDonald's: Test run of chicken Big Mac to be launched in the US after popular UK trial

Recall: White fudge animal cookies sold at Target recalled due to possible metal contamination

As part of the release, Wingstop said people can write a breakup letter to their current chicken sandwich on ChickenSandwichSplit.com. The first 100,000 fans to "make their split official" before Sept. 5 will receive a code for a free chicken sandwich.

"We're so confident in the product that we're incentivizing fans to split from their current chicken contender and find a new favorite chicken sandwich at Wingstop," Peterson said.

The launch comes over a year after Wingstop had its online Thighstop campaign, selling chicken thighs as opposed to wings amid a chicken shortage.

Story continues

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wingstop launches their own chicken sandwich in 12 flavors