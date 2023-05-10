Wingstop is opening a new Fort Worth location in this busy spot near West 7th Street

Fort Worth’s West Seventh Street corridor is getting another option for hot wings.

Wingstop has plans to open a new location in Montgomery Plaza in August. The location, 654 Carroll St., is next to the Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, in the strip center that also has a Subway. Target anchors the shopping center.

The estimated $300,000 project to should begin in early June, according to a business filing with the state.

Wingstop, founded in 1994 in Garland, has more than a dozen locations in Fort Worth and more than 1,500 restaurants around the world. It began franchising in 1997.

FINAL VOTE: Which of these 5 Fort Worth restaurants has the best Southeast Asian food?