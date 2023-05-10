Wingstop is opening a new Fort Worth location in this busy spot near West 7th Street

Matt Leclercq
·1 min read

Fort Worth’s West Seventh Street corridor is getting another option for hot wings.

Wingstop has plans to open a new location in Montgomery Plaza in August. The location, 654 Carroll St., is next to the Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, in the strip center that also has a Subway. Target anchors the shopping center.

The estimated $300,000 project to should begin in early June, according to a business filing with the state.

Wingstop, founded in 1994 in Garland, has more than a dozen locations in Fort Worth and more than 1,500 restaurants around the world. It began franchising in 1997.

FINAL VOTE: Which of these 5 Fort Worth restaurants has the best Southeast Asian food?