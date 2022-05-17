Wingstop’s Plan to Control Chicken Costs Is to Start Raising Its Own Animals

Leslie Patton
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chicken-wing chain Wingstop Inc. is actively looking at the potential purchase of a poultry company in order to better control the volatile cost of chicken.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wingstop still has as much as $150 million in proceeds from its bond sale earlier this year. This could be used to fund any transaction, according to Chief Executive Officer Michael Skipworth, who took the helm in March. He said the company hired outside experts to evaluate integrating a chicken farm into the company’s supply chain -- or building its own, an option that would take longer to bring online.

“We took our leverage up and left a little bit of dry powder on our balance sheet,” Skipworth said in an interview. “We think that’s enough to advance this strategy,” he said, adding the company is in “active dialog with a short list.”

Companies are under growing pressure to manage accelerating inflation and ensure adequate supply of essential inputs. Supply chains already strained by the pandemic and a longstanding labor shortage are being roiled anew as prices surge for fuel and certain foods due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wingstop buys its wings, which make up more than half of its commodity purchases, on the spot market, which represents a risk if prices surge.

Skipworth said Wingstop has gone as far as researching the minutiae of poultry farming, from feed to growth rates. To further understand farming, slaughtering and processing chickens, Wingstop held Zoom meetings and met in person with Lincoln Premium Poultry, a Nebraska company started in 2016 that’s owned by warehouse giant Costco Wholesale Corp.

“It’s a homerun for them. They’re ahead of where they thought they would be. Their costs are coming in better,” he said of Costco’s farm. “That really opened our eyes. There’s an opportunity here.”

Owning a farm would make Wingstop the first major restaurant company to venture upstream into poultry raising and processing. Along with Costco, other retailers including Walmart Inc. have in recent years made moves to better control the prices of key foods.

The company isn’t just looking at acquisitions. Partnering with another restaurant to lock in supplies of entire birds, or investing in a farm without full ownership are other possibilities, Skipworth said.

Less-volatile chicken expenses would mean that more franchisees would want to own and operate Wingstop restaurants, he said. Currently the company owns only a small fraction of its roughly 1,800 locations. Longer-term, there’s opportunity for as many as 4,000 domestic Wingstop restaurants, Skipworth said, with more locations overseas.

Wingstop’s shares dropped less than 1% at 3:12 p.m. in New York. The stock has tumbled over 50% this year, which is more than double the decline for the Nasdaq Composite Index over the same period.

Dallas-based Wingstop doesn’t plan to get rid of external chicken suppliers entirely -- in fact, its own facility would supply only about 20% of the company’s overall wing purchases. But it would help balance the company’s risks, Skipworth said.

“At face value, owning and operating a poultry complex is not something that’s simple,” he said. “We want to make sure this is something that’s well thought out.”

(Updates stock price in 9th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls as US to Allow Talks With Venezuela’s State Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude fell after the US government announced it plans to allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate its oil license with Venezuela’s national producer. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation to Retain Employees W

  • JPMorgan shareholders vote disapproval of CEO Dimon's special payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -In an unusual rebuke for Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, shareholders on Tuesday clearly disapproved of the special $52.6 million stock option award directors gave him last year to stay on the job for at least five more years. In an advisory say-on-pay referendum, only 31% of votes cast endorsed JPMorgan executive payments for 2021, according to a preliminary count announced at the company's annual meeting. Because of the special award this year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended "no" votes on pay.

  • Four Who Helped Catch Subway Attack Suspect Now Need Help Themselves

    NEW YORK — After New York’s worst subway attack in decades, a Mexican woman who had been on the ill-fated train gave police her cellphone to retrieve videos of the chaos. She was living in the country illegally. The next day, the suspect, Frank James, walked by three men upgrading surveillance cameras at a hardware store in the East Village in Manhattan. They flagged down police officers. They were a Mexican immigrant living in the country illegally, a Lebanese student, and an American-born Syri

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Richest Asian Is Also Busiest Dealmaker With a $17 Billion Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian billionaire Gautam Adani became the richest person in Asia this year. Now, a vast empire-building exercise is making him one of the region’s busiest dealmakers. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensa

  • The Communists are Coming; The Communists Are Coming

    Local columnist Lloyd Omdahl talks about his view on comunists

  • Here's Why WideOpenWest Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Morgan Stanley’s (NYSE: MS) infrastructure investment arm is amid discussions to acquire broadband and other cable services provider WideOpenWest, Inc (NYSE: WOW), Bloomberg reports. The private equity firm Crestview Partners is its largest shareholder, with a 36% stake. WideOpenWest, which does business as Wow!, says its network spans states including Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. The stock has gained about 17% since reports circulated that it was exploring

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reports that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Love Passive Income? Here's What Investing $10,000 in This REIT Could Make for You Each Month

    Passive income is a wonderful thing: The money comes in while you do nothing but own the stock. In this case, that means shares of a stock that pays you in dividends. As a REIT, it's obliged to return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Agree Realty does that monthly, which can make it even more agreeable to income investors.

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Goldman Sachs lowers its S&P 500 price target for the 3rd time this year and says a recession would cause the stock market to fall another 11%

    If the economy avoids a recession, there is still a downside scenario where surging interest rates take a bite out of valuations, Goldman said.

  • Swiss Investment Firm Acquires 3,500+ U.S. Single-Family Homes For $1 Billion

    The Swiss-based private equity firm Partners Group announced yesterday that it has acquired a $1 billion portfolio of single-family rental homes located across 17 states in the Sunbelt region. The portfolio comprises 2,528 recently constructed single-family rentals and over 1,000 homes currently under construction. The majority of the properties are located in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma. The announcement was made shortly after The White House announced President Biden’s plan to ease th

  • This Warren Buffett Favorite Could Make You a Millionaire on $500 a Month

    Warren Buffett is often referred to as the Oracle of Omaha because he's such a skilled investor that he's made billions of dollars over the course of his life. For most people, the investment Buffett suggests is a very easy one to buy -- and it's all but certain to make you a millionaire if you invest just $500 per month. Here's what Buffett suggests.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The largest crypt