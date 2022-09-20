The Winix air purifier is our old favorite, but we may love a new one better

In a post-pandemic world, where wildfire seasons are starting earlier and affecting more states, air quality is something we all have to pay more attention to.

Poor air quality can come from many sources, including smoke or exhaust, allergy-causing pollen and dust mites, viruses and bacteria and common household chemicals. Air purifiers can improve indoor air quality by removing these pollutants, but each has different strengths and weaknesses.

For example, two of our favorite air purifiers, the Winix 5500-2 and the Blueair Dustmagnet 5410i, each excel at clearing different types of common airborne contaminants. The Blueair Dustmagnet has a faster rate of clearing out particulate matter, such as allergens. The Winix is still pretty good at clearing particulates, but isn’t as fast as the Blueair. On the other hand, the Winix is much better than the Blueair at dispersing volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

If you’re mostly concerned about allergies, the Blueair Dustmaggnet 5410i is one of the best air purifiers you can buy. If you’re looking for more of an all-arounder, or if you work with paint, varnish and other materials that release ample VOCs, the Winix is for you.

