Wink, Inc. Shows Upstream Life Crediting the Highest Rates

DALLAS, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstream Life Insurance Company, established in 1912, is offering the most competitive Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity (MYGA) rates in the nation, according to market research firm Wink, Inc.'s AnnuitySpecs Tool. The company is presently offering the most competitive MYGA rates for numerous guarantee periods, including their 3-, 5-, 7-, 10-, and 15-year MYG Annuity product terms.

"Upstream Life plans on being a leader in the life insurance and annuity market," exclaimed Derek Hebert, President and CEO of Upstream Life. He continued, "Our competitive product offerings uniquely reflect the value proposition that we want to offer to consumers who are concerned about outliving their retirement funds."

Research from Wink's Sales & Market Report shows that 37.8% of MYGA sales are in three-year annuity durations, another 44.7% is allocated to five-year MYGAs, and another 10.6% of sales are allocated to seven-year MYGA product terms. Upstream Life Insurance Company presently offers Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities with 3-, 5-, and 7-year terms, as well as 10 and 15 years.

Those interested in a contract can contact Upstream Life's sales team at (833) 850-8198, or marketing@upstreamlife.us.

For more information, go to www.UpstreamLife.us.

About Upstream Life Insurance Company

Upstream Life is a leading retirement service company with a surplus ratio of 43.98% as of March 30, 2020. The company's investment portfolio was 98.53% investment grade bonds, at the close of the first quarter of 2020. Upstream is a Texas-domiciled corporation with administrative offices in Texas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Upstream Life serves customers in 20 states and has been serving American consumers for more a century.

About Wink, Inc.

Wink, Inc. is the company behind the most comprehensive life insurance and annuity due-diligence tools, AnnuitySpecs and LifeSpecs at www.WinkIntel.com. Wink, Inc. is also the distributor of the quarterly Wink's Sales & Market Report, and the annual Wink's Index Intelligence Report. The staff of Wink, Inc. has the combined experience of more than 175 years working with insurance products, more than a decade of which is specifically in competitive intelligence. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the firm offers competitive intelligence and market research in the life insurance and annuity industries; serving financial services professionals, distributors, manufacturers, regulators, and consultants on both a domestic and global basis.

