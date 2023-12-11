Winking Lizard Tavern to close Westerville location

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio restaurant chain dating to 1983 announced one of its Columbus-area locations is closing.

Winking Lizard Tavern at 496 Polaris Parkway in Westerville is closing on Dec. 22, the chain announced on social media. The post said the location hasn’t thrived since businesses and offices in the area started vacating in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Courtesy Photo/Winking Lizard Tavern)

“We tried different scenarios to recapture the pre-pandemic atmosphere,” the tavern said. “The rise in operating costs accompanied by climbing labor costs and shortages have left us no choice but to permanently close our Westerville location.”

Winking Lizard opened its first tavern in Bedford Heights in 1983, and has since grown to 16 locations in central and northeast Ohio. The chain’s last remaining central Ohio tavern at 7995 E. Broad St. in Reynoldsburg will continue operating, with some Westerville staff relocating to that location.

“This decision has not been an easy one, and we want to express our sincere gratitude for the years of support and patronage our loyal guests and tourists have provided,” the post said.

The tavern noted the Tour of Beers Party for the 2023 finishers will still be taking place as scheduled at the Westerville location on Jan. 13. Learn more here.

