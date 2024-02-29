Winnacunnet School Board candidate Nicole Cico

Name: Nicole Cico

Education: Master's degree in mental health counseling

Occupation: Social worker

Political or civic experience highlights: Volunteer for multiple organizations at Winnacunnet High School, including the music and theatre programs and the Chem Free graduation event. I have volunteered for Hobbs House in Hampton, and have been a Girl Scout/Cub Scout leader.

What would be your top three priorities if you are elected?: Mental Health needs for students is my top priority right now. Our students are struggling with an unprecedented level of mental health needs that require additional support in the school setting. I think this is and will continue to be a main focus for the school setting for the foreseeable future. Our student leaders who work with the superintendent have consistently identified mental health as the issue most impacting them at this time. As a school board member, I want to be sure our school is doing all that's possible to support students in this area.

A high-quality, rigorous education for all students is another priority. I believe that the SAU has developed a strong framework with the Portrait of a Learner, which will be used to help take our students to the next level moving forward. Winnacunnet High School has a high level of consistency with our teachers, who provide an amazing education to our students. I want to be sure that we are supporting them and providing the teachers with what is needed to continue providing this high-quality education to our varied student population.

Overseeing and managing the school budget is another main role for a school board member, and I take this responsibility seriously. Running a school is a costly endeavor, but I also want to balance that with the financial realities of our community members. I believe the SAU staff work hard to develop as lean a budget as possible while also meeting the needs of students and staff.

How should the school district handle requests to remove books from the library or curriculum?: The school district has a policy outlining how to address these requests, and I believe that this policy should be utilized. Removing books from a school should be done only after due diligence and only for very strong reasons. Our students need to be exposed to varying viewpoints and perspectives and our library/classroom book collections are essential to this. Limiting access to reading materials can be a dangerous, slippery slope, and I would prefer to err on the side of more access rather than less.

Do you support the expansion of education freedom accounts in New Hampshire?: I have unwavering support for our public school system and believe that public education is one of the foundations of an educated, successful society. I am very concerned about any expansion because this can have a deep financial impact on funding our public schools. At Winnacunnet High School, we provide students with an excellent education of which our community should be proud. Education funding in N.H. is already so challenging, my main concern at this point is to fund our public schools and be sure that all students are getting a high-quality education within that system.

What else should voters know about your views on local schools and public education?: As I said previously, I am a strong supporter of public education and want our community and students to receive the best education policy. I believe Winnacunnet High School has amazing teachers and administrators providing students with so many wonderful opportunities. The staff is working hard to grow and change to meet the needs of all varying populations of students. Throughout my time on the board, there have been changes to the graduation options to keep students in school and be sure that they graduate. We have expanded our ELO program, which offers real-life work experiences empowering students to learn about varied career options, and have expanded mental health and disability-related services. There are many amazing things happening in our local schools! I know our students are being prepared for the future and I see it personally in my own three Winnacunnet graduates who are thriving as they move into adulthood.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Winnacunnet School Board candidate Nicole Cico