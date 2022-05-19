Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz takes step toward possible plea deal in felony case

ROCKFORD — Embattled Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz took another step toward a potential plea agreement in his felony fraud case this week.

Hintz appeared in front of Judge Joe McGraw Thursday morning for his latest status hearing in a case that involves nearly 50 criminal allegations of theft, forgery and misconduct.

McGraw continued the proceedings until July 14, when a plea hearing is expected to be scheduled.

The 52-year-old coroner is accused of using Winnebago County credit cards and gas cards for personal use and stealing more than $16,000 from dead people and their families.

Defense attorney Mark Bryd did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Hintz was first charged with 37 offenses in October 2020 and vowed to stay at his elected post. He agreed to a leave of absence in 2021 after more than a dozen additional allegations were filed.

Under terms of this leave, Hintz is prohibited from accessing county-issued property and performing any duties related to his job. The office is currently being run by deputy coroners.

A Republican, Hintz was first elected coroner in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. A former deputy corner, he succeed Sue Fiduccia, who ran the office for 21 years.

Hintz's wife, Michelle, also faces felonies in connection with allegations against her husband and is scheduled for a July 21 deferred prosecution status hearing.

Because Bill Hintz works for the county, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has referred the cases against the couple to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

