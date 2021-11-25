Winnebago County Coroner's office identifies 15-year-old shooting victim

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Coroner's office has released the name of the 15-year-old boy shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on the city's west side.

Malah'ki Lee was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. According to the coroner's office on Wednesday, an autopsy was conducted, and the cause of death is a gunshot injury.

Police believe the shooting took place in the 900 block of Ashland Avenue.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department.

