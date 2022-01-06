Winnebago County corrections officers accused of official misconduct, fired

ROCKFORD — Two Winnebago County corrections officers, who happen to be husband and wife, have been charged with official misconduct and were fired Wednesday.

Winnebago County Justice Center

The charges and their dismissal stem from an investigation that began in November by the Sheriff's Department's Detective Bureau.

The investigation revealed Nichole E. Vaccaro-Muto, 36, of Loves Park, a seven-year veteran of the department, and Andrew J. Muto, 33, of Loves Park, a six-year veteran, were allegedly disseminating information regarding a confidential investigation.

The State's Attorney's Office authorized the charges Wednesday and both were fired immediately.

More: Ex-Winnebago County corrections officer charged with firing gun in Walmart parking lot

“I’m disappointed that any member of our department would violate the public’s trust, and the laws that we are sworn to enforce,” Sheriff Gary Caruana said. “The behavior of these two corrections officers does not reflect on the outstanding work that the rest of the men and women of our department conduct on a daily basis.”

While the two have not been convicted, the sheriff said the nature of the charge warranted an immediate dismissal.

"In this particular instance, the investigation determined that their actions were egregious and were conducted while they were on duty, which is a direct violation of department policy."

Nichole Vaccaro-Muto and Andrew Muto are being held in the county jail awaiting their first court appearance.

Chris Green: cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Husband and wife corrections officers charged with misconduct, fired