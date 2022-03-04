Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett resigns, effective May 7; governor seeking applicants

Nathaniel Shuda, Oshkosh Northwestern
·2 min read
OSHKOSH – Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett has resigned, effective May 7.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Gossett's resignation Friday morning and said he is seeking applicants to fill the rest of Gossett's term, which ends in January 2025.

A graduate of the Waukesha County Technical College police academy, Gossett started his prosecuting career as an assistant district attorney in Waukesha County before taking the same position in Winnebago County in 2003. He also worked for a time in the private sector.

Gossett was first elected DA in 2006, beating then-Waushara County District Attorney Michelle Pennewell in a Republican primary and Democrat Joe Manske in the general election, after one-term incumbent William Lennon decided not to seek reelection.

RELATED: A man spent 113 days in jail because Wisconsin couldn't find him a public defender. A Supreme Court decision could force changes.

RELATED: Winnebago County prosecutor Scott Ceman resigns out of frustration with low wages

RELATED: Justice advocates cite state as treatment model

Gossett did not immediately respond Friday morning to an Oshkosh Northwestern reporter's request for an interview about his resignation. The Northwestern also requested a copy of his resignation letter Friday morning from the governor's office but has not received a response.

The Oshkosh Republican took over at a time when many in the county did not trust the district attorney's office. In 2004, former District Attorney Joe Paulus was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for accepting $48,000 in bribes in exchange for reducing or dismissing 22 criminal traffic charges.

During his tenure, Gossett was an early advocate for election integrity issues, serving on then-Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen's Election Integrity Task Force in 2010.

He also has been credited with playing an instrumental role in the county's diversion programs, which aim to address issues that contribute to criminal behavior rather than merely punish offenders.

More recently, the district attorney's office has faced the challenge of low wages for prosecutors across Wisconsin as a result of state lawmakers often not funding pay raises. This has caused many to leave, including Deputy District Attorney Scott Ceman.

To apply for the position, email a completed application forms and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications, which are available on the "Apply to Serve" page of the governor's website, www.evers.wi.gov, are due at 5 p.m. March 18.

For questions about the appointment process, call the Governor's Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.

Contact Nathaniel Shuda at 920-426-6632 or nshuda@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @onwnshuda or Facebook at facebook.com/onwnshuda.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Winnebago County DA resigns, effective May 7; Evers seeking applications

