Winnebago County Jail inmate's death under investigation

The Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center is located at 650 W. State St. in Rockford.

ROCKFORD — The death of a Winnebago County Jail inmate is being investigated by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.

Correctional officers found Christian K. Luttrell, 44, of Rockford, unresponsive in his jail cell at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Correctional staff attempted to resuscitate Luttrell before he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The results of Wednesday's autopsy are pending and the cause of death is unknown.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office is assisting in the investigation.

The incident marks the second in-custody death in the Winnebago County Jail in 2022.

More:Authorities investigating death of man in Winnebago County Jail

Inmate David C. Reimann, 53, was found unconscious in a medical pod in the jail on April 8. He was transported to UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reimann's death is also being investigated by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Inmate's death in Winnebago County Jail being investigated