Winnebago County Juvenile Detention ends timed confinement after scathing report

Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center officials have implemented a new disciplinary system, made major staffing changes, hired therapists and altered policies in the wake of an alarming June inspection that raised concerns about excessive confinement.

Some of the measures had already been in progress and others were accelerated by the annual audit conducted by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.

It found youth detainees at the 48-bed Winnebago County facility in Rockford at 5350 Northrock Drive were locked in their cells for hours at a time, many weren't getting access to required education and that some had access to water cut off when misbehaving juveniles flooded their rooms.

Although the Department of Juvenile Justice has no authority to enforce its findings, 17th Circuit Court Director of Court Services Debbie Jarvis said it was taken seriously.

Some corrections — like ending the practice of shutting off water to cells of misbehaving youth who clogged their toilets with sheets, clothes or books — were taken in response to the report.

Others — like the hiring of therapists and the implementation of a new behavior program that ends hours long confinements as punishment — had already been in progress.

Jarvis expects the facility's 2024 report to be a vast improvement over its 2023 inspection results.

"I am hopeful that they don't find anything that they would say needs to be corrected," Jarvis said. "I feel like all of the things that they have identified in the (2023) report as needing to be changed, we have already either corrected or we are well on the way to getting corrected."

The Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center is operated by the 17th Circuit Judicial Courts. It is one of about 16 county juvenile detention centers in the state. Personnel with the Department of Juvenile Justice conduct inspections and interview juvenile detainees, staff members, officials and others about the facilities annually.

Therapists hired

Utilizing a $400,000 grant from the Winnebago County Community Mental Health Board, the Detention Center hired its first therapist a month after the inspection was conducted in June.

Although the grant was first awarded in 2022, Jarvis said there is a shortage of qualified therapists which made it hard to find and hire the personnel.

There are now three therapists on staff at the detention center as of December who assist youth with processing trauma, behavioral health needs, coping skills and crisis intervention.

Ending timed confinement

Jarvis said that the detention center had previously used timed confinement as a punishment for misbehavior. A juvenile could be confined to their cell for four or eight hours for certain infractions like fighting or cussing out a staff member.

Under a new approach to discipline, Jarvis said timed and long-term confinement is no longer used as punishment. Instead, youth are given timeouts in 15-minute increments and only if they are a safety risk. Staff check to see if they have gotten their emotions under control and can rejoin the group and, if not, a plan is developed to help the youth, she said.

"We now have three full-time therapists that we've been able to get through funding from the Mental Health Board," Jarvis said. "So when those kids are in crisis and they're struggling and they can't come out of their room, we reach out to those therapists and we say, 'Hey, can you come spend some time with this kid and help them talk through and process what's going on?'"

Shift change

Jarvis said one way the Detention Center is working to decrease how much time youth are confined to their cells is through staffing changes.

In November, the center placed most staff on a 10-hour work day. Jarvis said that has made it easier to recruit and retain officers. And 10-hour shifts create staffing overlap in the workday between shifts which reduces the need for confinement because of staffing shortages.

The report also found an off-site assessment center causes staffing challenges for the Detention Center because it requires the use two staff members for transport duty. Jarvis said she would like to see the juvenile assessment center which provides valuable services for youth offenders and their families, moved from the Juvenile Justice Center to the Detention Center, but there isn't space for it and it would require an addition to the building.

Water claim challenged

Jarvis challenged a finding in the report that water was cut off to youth detainees for hours at a time. She said at times water was cut off to cells to prevent flood damage. But she said officers checked on the children every 15 minutes. If the child was thirsty or needed to flush the toilet, she says the water was turned back on.

