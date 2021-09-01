Winnebago Industries' (NYSE:WGO) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 29th of September to US$0.18. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.8%, which is below the industry average.

Winnebago Industries' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Winnebago Industries was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 11.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 7.4% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Winnebago Industries Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Winnebago Industries' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2014, the first annual payment was US$0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.72. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. Winnebago Industries has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Winnebago Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 34% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Winnebago Industries' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Winnebago Industries is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Winnebago Industries has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

