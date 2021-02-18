Winnebago man accused of burglary, gun theft

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.

Feb. 18—The Free Press

WINNEBAGO — A man allegedly broke vehicle windows, then went into a Winnebago residence without permission while children were home and took a gun.

A witness reported seeing Cody Leigh Stedman, 38, of Winnebago, smash the windows of a vehicle belonging to a woman he knows Saturday evening, according to a court complaint. The witness said Stedman then went into the woman's house and closed the blinds. Terrified children then called her from inside the house, she said.

Stedman came outside and yelled at the first police officer to arrive. He claimed he lived at the residence but the woman who lives there said otherwise when reached by phone.

The children had escaped to a neighbor's house and told police Stedman came over mad, left and came back. They tried to lock him out but he got in through a door that does not lock, the children said. He went into a bedroom and took a gun, they said.

Officers reportedly found a loaded gun and a knife in Stedman's possession.

Stedman allegedly swore at an officer and refused to do field sobriety tests but eventually took a breathalyzer that showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.13.

Stedman was charged Tuesday in Faribault County District Court with felony counts of burglary and theft, and misdemeanor counts of DWI, property damage and domestic assault.

