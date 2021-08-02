Winnebago man charged with sexual assaults

Aug. 2—WINNEBAGO — An unlicensed pastor from Winnebago is accused of twice sexually assaulting a parishioner.

Alduzin Miguel Vasquez, 48, who also goes by the name Miguel Vazquez Alduzin, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Friday in Faribault County District Court. He was charged with the same crime earlier last month in Martin County.

A woman recently told police Vasquez touched her pelvic area while he was holding religious services in a house in Winnebago in May or June of 2020. He allegedly groped her breast following a service in Fairmont in January.

Both times Vasquez claimed to be trying to heal the woman, court documents say. The woman told authorities Vasquez was not a licensed pastor but she put her faith in him because she had seen him perform miracles.