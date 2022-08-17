Winnebago man found incompetent to proceed in vehicular homicide case

Aug. 17—BLUE EARTH — A Winnebago motorist facing a vehicular homicide charge in Faribault County was deemed incompetent to proceed in his criminal case this week.

Jeffrey Gordon Gunzenhauser, 21, reportedly had a blood-alcohol content above the legal limit when he crashed head-on into a minivan on Halloween 2020 while driving in the wrong lane on Highway 169.

The driver of the minivan, 76-year-old Harold Elvin Renkley, of Blue Earth, died at the scene as a result of the crash. A passenger in Renkley's vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries, while Gunzenhauser was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

An off-duty police officer reported witnessing the crash after Gunzenhauser nearly collided with his vehicle on the highway. The officer followed Gunzenhauser and observed him continuing to drive in the wrong lane without slowing down, according to a criminal complaint.

Along with his felony vehicular homicide charge, Gunzenhauser also was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol and criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm in Faribault County District Court.

Gunzenhauser's attorney filed a request for a competency evaluation in December 2021, stating his defendant displayed difficulty tracking conversations and a lack of understanding about the legal proceedings against him. A court-ordered examiner later opined that Gunzenhauser was "not competent to proceed" due to cognitive impairment in a report filed in court in April.

Prosecutors disputed the findings to Judge Troy G. Timmerman, arguing that Gunzenhauser didn't exhibit delusional or bizarre behaviors commonly associated with incompetency and demonstrated awareness of the court proceedings. While the examiner did require additional time to complete an interview with Gunzenhauser, they argued, it merely indicated his counsel might require extra time with him to prepare for trial.

Timmerman ordered a second competency evaluation with another examiner in July, stating that the question of Gunzenhauser's competency hadn't been clarified.

"The court continues to have doubts as to defendant's competency or incompetency," Timmerman stated in the July order. "These doubts can best be addressed by ordering a second examination."

The second examination report came back in late July, and it led to Gunzenhauser being deemed incompetent during a hearing Monday, according to court records.

The case is on hold pending further developments.